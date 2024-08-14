Lagna And Lagna Lord In Birth Chart: Understanding Their Significance And Impact

Significations of the placement of Lagna Lord in different houses:

First House:

The people with the lagna lord in the first house of their birth chart were highly energetic, healthy, and had strong ideals. The Lagnesha in Lagna, which is the house of intelligence, makes them very intelligent. They are usually firmly held to their principles and ideals. The Lagna represents the physic of the person and hence the lagnasha in Lagna shows a person's investment of time, effort and money in redecorating and maintaining their fitness.

Second House:

The Lagna lord in the second house makes the person beneficial. They used to be very learned, good-natured, happy, religious and honourable people. The Lagna Lord focused on the intelligence and ideals of the person and the second house signifies family, food and wealth, and the person will have a lot of interest in and focus on these aspects of life. The second house is also the house of speech and residence of the Goddess Saraswati, so the person will be learned and prudent. Their commitment towards their family honoured them in society.

Third House:

The placement of Lagna Lord in the third house makes the person very courageous. They get all kinds of material luxury and they would be honourable, intelligent and happy. The third house is the house of courage, siblings, sexual morals, fearlessness and communication. So naturally, Lagnesh being here would make the person very daring. These qualities make people risk-takers and natural leaders.

Fourth House:

Attachment to the family, especially with the mother, is the effect of the placement of the lagna lord in the fourth house. They usually have an interest in wealth, vehicles, property, education and spirituality. It makes a person well-educated and famous in society. This placement also forms Raj Yoga and brings fulfilment of material desires.

Fifth House:

The fifth house is one of the trines that are related to religion and it is very auspicious to have the Lagna lord in the fifth house. The significance of Lagna in the fifth house shows an inclination towards religion. The person will be intelligent, famous and liked by the government. This placement affects the health of the individual in the early days and strengthens the father’s position in life. Since the fifth house is related to education, this position gives people educational accomplishments.

Sixth House:

The significance of the sixth house is disease, enemies and competition. This position indicates babyhood illnesses. If the Lagna lord is strong in this house, it designates a good career. There is success in competitive activities such as sports and competitive exams.

Seventh House:

The placement of the Lagna lord in the seventh house makes the person an extrovert, and very interested in relationships and partnerships, especially when they are related to marriage.

Eighth House:

The Lagna lord in the eighth house indicates a person who is psychic, mystic and a good advisor. They are very interested in occult science. Sometimes the people born with Lagna lords in the 8th house make them misers and tend to get involved in unethical relationships.

Ninth House:

The ninth house is a trine house and the Lagna lord in this house is in excellent placement. It makes the person a good orator. They are interested in travel, spiritual, fortunate, wealthy, highly educated and proud fathers of their well-deserved children. The person would also receive good fortune from their father's side.

Tenth House:

The Lagna lord in the tenth house makes a person very career-oriented resulting in professional success. His or her father has a significant influence on the individual.

Eleventh House:

The Lagna lord in the placement in the eleventh house makes a person oriented towards profit-making and gain and also gives good results. The person would have a large network of friends and also be very inclined towards their elder siblings.

Twelfth House:

The twelfth house placements of the Lagna Lord usually provide an unhappy and lonely childhood. They will have a wasteful disbursement. They are interested in lonely places, hospitals, etc. The person would also show interest in matters related to travel, sex and lonely places.