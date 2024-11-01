Cancer November 2024 Horoscope: Learn About Your Zodiac Predictions For This Month.

Career, Business & Job:

The November 2024 monthly horoscope says that Saturn, the planet of work, will be in your eighth house, which could make it harder for you to get things done. You will have to put in a lot of work in November if you want to make it big in your job. You might be seen making mistakes in the first half of November, from November 9 to 15th. This could be because you are under a lot of stress at work. Cancer people will need to focus on their work at this time. Because Jupiter will be in your eleventh house, and after 15th November, you will be able to move up in your job. People who own their own businesses may lose money in the first half of November when the sun is in the fourth house and not strong. But things will get better for your business this month. Jupiter, the planet of good luck, will join you in your eleventh house this month and stay there for the whole year, giving you comfort in many areas of your life. Because of this, you can become a great businessman by changing the way you do business.