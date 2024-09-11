Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It

Planetary positions responsible for Pitra Dosha:

Certain planetary positions are the reason for the formation of Pitra Dosha in the Native’s chart.

The planets and the houses that are forming Pitra Dosha in one’s birth chart are:

SUN: represents father/fatherly figures and ancestors.

MOON: represents Mother and Mind.

SATURN: represents debts, sin and difficulties in life.

9th House: represents past life and forefathers.

2nd House: represents family, heritage and bloodline. Planetary combinations are responsible for Pitra dosh.

A Kundli is considered to be affected by Pitra dosh if, in the horoscope, the 9th house or its lord is either in conjunction with or is aspected by Rahu or Ketu.

If the Sun and/or Jupiter are in the Kundli in conjugation with Rahu or Ketu, it gives the effect of Pitra dosh to some extent.

Sun and Rahu or Sun and Saturn in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th, 9th and 10th houses of the birth chart. Rahu is in the ascendant and the lord of the ascendant in the 6th, 8th or 12th house; in that case also Pitra Dosha forms in the horoscope.