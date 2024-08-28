Financial matters are important for everyone, from individuals to businesses to the government. We can't reach our goals and dreams if we don't have money. We can attract more wealth by worshipping Lord Kubera, who is known as the God of Wealth.
Having KUBER YANTRA at the office or home and performing puja at it will bring the blessings of Kuber. Let's learn more about Lord Kuber, the Kubera yantra, and the ways to invoke Kubera.
What is Kuber Yantra?
The Kuber Yantra is a metal plate made from copper. It is inscribed with the conciliation of Lord Kubera. Shri Kuber Yantra is a powerful tool that can help us gain divine benefits. Shri Kuber Yantra gives us various blessings from Lord Kubera. This device also has multiple symbols, such as the Shatkona, the Padma, the Beej mantra and certain numbers. Variations of this mantra are drawn by hand in southern India, which is called the Kubera Kolam. The yantra is constructed with dots, which are connected by lines to form nine boxes. The numbers such as 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28 are filled in these boxes. The total of each row and column sums up to Kubera Number 72, which is highly beneficial for financial gains.
It is believed that 72 is a lucky number that will bring prosperity and wealth in life.
Who is Lord Kubera?
Hindus worship Lord Kubera as the God of Wealth. He is also known as Dhanpati, the custodian of wealth. Kubera was born to Vishrava and Illavida. Kubera is married to Kauberi, and they have four children. Nalakubara, Manigriva, and Mayuraja are his sons and Meenakshi is his only daughter. He is a pious devotee of Lord Shiva and is the half-brother of the demon king Ravana.
‘Kubera’ is a Sanskrit word and means ill-shaped or deformed. Proving his name right, Lord Kubera is portrayed as having a fat and dwarf body. His complexion is similar to that of the lotus leaves, and he has some deformities. Lord Kubera, being the deity of wealth, carries a pot full of gold coins and is adorned with heavy jewellery and precious stones.
Kubera holds a mace, a pomegranate, and a mongoose in his hands. The two divine treasures, Padma and Shankha, stand beside him in human form. Kuberan rides on a man and possesses ‘Pushpaka Vimana,’ the divine flying vehicle.
Kubera is the king of Yakshas and is one among the Ashta dikpalakas (the guardians of eight directions). He guards the north direction. It is rare to find individual temples for Kubera, but some temples contain small Kubera shrines.
Significance of Kuber Yantra:
People bring this auspicious yantra for many reasons. It has great implications for Hindu culture. Kubera Yantra can bring abundance and fortune to an individual’s life. This tool also signifies overcoming various hurdles and challenges. It also signifies focus as well as stability.
Shri Kuber Yantra helps manage the flow of energy in a person’s life. If someone brings this yantra into their lives, they will experience a balanced approach to life.
How to Worship Shri Kuber Yantra:
Before placing the Yantra at home, office or shop, it’s needed to energise first.
Make sure to always buy the authentic Yantra instead of a duplicate one.
Take a bath and put on clean clothes. Worshipping the Yantra with a pure mind as well as body is the best way to seek Kuber’s blessings.
Afterwards, clean the spot where to keep the Yantra.
Sprinkle rose water on that area and cover it with a clean cloth.
Light incense sticks and keep fresh flowers and fruits in that area.
Clean the Yantra with milk and rosewater.
Then, chant the Kuber Yantra Mantra for Kubera Slokam 108 times before keeping the Yantra.
Benefits of Kuber Yantra:
After getting the Shri Kuber Yantra, it means that Lord Kuber’s vision will be on us. He will shower his blessings with immense abundance as well as good luck. There are countless benefits of this yantra. Let's have a look.
Gain wealth:
Lord Kuber is the god of wealth and fortune in Hindu mythology. He blesses his devotees with good fortune. Getting Shri Kuber Yantra means that we will never lack wealth. Lord Kubera will always make sure that we have whatever we need and that we lead a comfortable life.
Protection of Wealth:
Kuber protects all the treasures of the universe. Therefore, we can keep this Yantra in a place of wealth like our locker. This is because Kuber will preserve our wealth through the Yantra. Hence, we will not experience a loss of wealth.
Positive energy:
This auspicious yantra can surround us with positive energy. It is excellent for meditation. This yantra gives us the right mindset as well as creates an atmosphere for growth. We can focus on the middle of the yantra to meditate.
Regain Wealth:
If there was any loss of wealth in the past, this yantra can help to gain it back. Therefore, there is no need to worry about any financial losses from the past. Shri Kuber Yantra will bring money back to us and will experience even more financial gain.
Success:
This yantra also has the influence of the planet Jupiter over it. Therefore, it helps get rid of the bad position of Jupiter in our Kundli. It can attract the benefits of Jupiter, which include success in a career as well as material gains.
Save money:
The powerful Kubera Yantra can help us to save our money. It also gives us the wisdom to manage our finances better. Therefore, this yantra helps to make correct financial decisions.
Kuber Yantra Directions:
First, find the best places to keep it. Keeping the Shri Kuber Yantra in the correct direction can enhance the benefits of this tool.
Kuber Yantra Direction at Home:
The best direction to keep it is in the east direction. It will bring prosperity as well as good fortune to our house. It can also be placed in our mandir or a place of spiritual practice. Furthermore, we can place it at our workplace or where we store our money in the house. This will maintain Lord Kuber’s blessings in our home.
Kuber Yantra Direction at Office:
Many believe that our place of work is equally essential. Therefore, placing Shri Kuber Yantra at our workplace can bring incredible benefits. We can keep this Yantra in the north direction of our office. We can keep this on our desk. This will help us concentrate better, and we will surely succeed in our careers.
Kuber Yantra Direction at Shop or Business:
Keeping this Yantra in our shop or business can mean great things for us. It is the best place to keep Kubera Yantra. This is because Lord Kuber will watch over our business and make sure that we do not experience any loss of wealth. Therefore, we can keep this Yantra in the north-east of our shop. We can keep this Yantra in our locker or Almirah. This will surely help our business grow and flourish.
Lord Kubera Mantra:
Some of the important Kubera mantras are given below.
Kubera Mantra:
"Om Yakshaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhanadhanyadhipataye Dhanadhanya samriddhim Me Dehi Dapaya Svaha."
Kubera Dhana Prapti Mantra:
"Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Kleem Vitteshvaraya Namah."
Meaning: I pay my respect to Lord Kuber, who gives wealth and fame and destroys evil.
Kubera Ashta-Lakshmi Mantra:
"Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Kuberaya Ashta-Lakshmi."
Mama Grihe Dhanam Puraya Purana Namah.
Meaning: I bow down to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi (Sri Lakshmi Kubera) to bless me with all the wealth and prosperity of the world.
Kuber Gayatri Mantra:
“Om Yaksha Rajaya Vidhmaya Alikadeesaya Deemahe Tanna Kubera Prechodayath.”
Meaning: We meditate on Lord Kuber, who is the king of the Yakshas and the son of Vishravana. May the Kubera Swamy illuminate our intellect and inspire us.
People can transform their financial situation by putting this powerful yantra in the right direction and enjoy life with increased concentration, meditation, a gain of wealth, as well as protection by connecting with the divine and can lead a meaningful as well as spiritual life.