Significance of Kuber Yantra:

People bring this auspicious yantra for many reasons. It has great implications for Hindu culture. Kubera Yantra can bring abundance and fortune to an individual’s life. This tool also signifies overcoming various hurdles and challenges. It also signifies focus as well as stability.

Shri Kuber Yantra helps manage the flow of energy in a person’s life. If someone brings this yantra into their lives, they will experience a balanced approach to life.

How to Worship Shri Kuber Yantra: