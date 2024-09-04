Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology

Every planet has some specific area of dominance in an individual's life. Moreover, the position of these planets also determines certain characteristics and behavioural traits of an individual. If they have a weak position, they might not be able to have a dominant positive impact; however, if they have a strong or favourable position, they are quite prone to bless the native with anything and everything their heart desires. Their impact is seen as these planets are considered to revolve around the Earth; this means they take Earth as the centre and not the Sun. Therefore, the planets not only possess control and dominion over certain life aspects and behavioural characteristics of the native but also tend to affect the physical appearance of an individual, their relations with their parents and partner, and also their relations with other family members. Moreover, we can say that these planets hold control and dominion over each aspect of an individual's life and thus tend to play a very important role in the native's life.