Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology

According to Vedic astrology, all the planets in the solar system affect us astrologically anyhow. Every planet represents a different segment of our lives, a different vibe, and different energy. They rule over different parts of our psyche, our desires, and various needs that create who we are as a person. According to Vedic astrology, there are primarily nine planets that rule an individual's life. Therefore, their position in the twelve houses of the Navamsa and the birth chart of an individual become deciding factors in an individual's life. Thus, when a baby is born, the first and most important thing is just keeping the proper birth time, date and place, as it is the ‘three right facts’ that help to properly calculate the child’s birth chart, which is nothing but the blueprint of that child. They then further get the birth chart of the child analysed in detail to know what the future holds for the child.
Every planet has some specific area of dominance in an individual's life. Moreover, the position of these planets also determines certain characteristics and behavioural traits of an individual. If they have a weak position, they might not be able to have a dominant positive impact; however, if they have a strong or favourable position, they are quite prone to bless the native with anything and everything their heart desires. Their impact is seen as these planets are considered to revolve around the Earth; this means they take Earth as the centre and not the Sun. Therefore, the planets not only possess control and dominion over certain life aspects and behavioural characteristics of the native but also tend to affect the physical appearance of an individual, their relations with their parents and partner, and also their relations with other family members. Moreover, we can say that these planets hold control and dominion over each aspect of an individual's life and thus tend to play a very important role in the native's life.
As we have already established, nine planets in Vedic astrology are the dominating force in an individual's life. In Vedic astrology, only seven planets (Sun, Moon, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Mercury and Saturn) are considered actual planets. Rahu and Ketu are regarded as the shadow planets. We’ll now explain the significance of all these nine planets in Vedic astrology with their roles and importance. Others include the Sun, Moon, Mars, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn. These planets are considered gods in Hindu mythology, but Rahu and Ketu come as an exception to this. Let us know why this is so.
Nine Planets and Their Characteristics:
1. Sun (Surya):
Sun represents the domains of self-respect and authority in an individual’s life in Vedic astrology. As the sun is the centre of the galaxy, the person having this as their dominant planet tends to be a little self-obsessed in nature. The person also becomes egoistic. They will always possess dominance and a spotlight on themselves rather than having it on anyone else. They will always focus on being the centre of attraction and attention, no matter where they are. Moreover, they also come around to be purpose-driven. As soon as they find their motive, they do anything to achieve it in every way. The sun owns dominion over the brain, heart, eyes, and head, including bones. The friendly planets of the sun are the Moon, Mars and Jupiter, whereas the enemy planets are Saturn and Venus.
Some important features of Planet Sun are:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Element
|
Fire
|
Favourable colour
|
Dark red
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Representation
|
Kshatriya
|
Guna
|
Rajasik
|
Nature
|
Pitta
2. Moon (Chandra):
Moon dominates the aspects of emotion and positivity in an individual’s life. The natives of the Moon's dominant planet come around to be ruled by their emotions more than their minds. They represent the characteristics of the moon very well. They come around as nurturers and as givers for the people. They meet and will possess motherly love and care for their near and dear ones. They used to always focus on doing good for others rather than thinking about themselves. That’s why they are known to go to extreme lengths to make their loved ones happy. The moon tends to represent the following aspects of an individual’s life: mind, mother’s side and feelings, eyesight, age, saliva, lungs and also mind. The friendly planets of the Moon are Sun and Mercury, whereas the enemies are none.
Some important features of Planet Moon are:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Element
|
Water
|
Favourable colour
|
White
|
Gender
|
Female
|
Representation
|
Vaisya
|
Guna
|
Rajasik
|
Nature
|
Vata-Kapha
3. Mars (Mangal):
According to Vedic astrology, the planet Mars has great importance over courage and strength. The people born under Mars' dominant planet come around to have an analytical and logical approach towards life. They also become very brave and possess great confidence. These qualities possessed by them make them ideal leaders; that’s why, due to this skill, people often refer to them as born leaders. They are also known to go to extreme lengths to make their loved ones happy. Mars tends to characterise the following features in an individual’s life; these include arms, siblings, thieves, wounds, blood and muscle. The Mars-friendly planets are the Sun, Jupiter, and Moon. However, on the other hand, the enemy of this planet is Mercury.
Some important features of Planet Mars are:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Element
|
Fire
|
Favourable colour
|
Red
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Representation
|
Kshatriya
|
Guna
|
Tamasik
|
Nature
|
Pitta
4. Venus (Shukra):
Planet Venus represents fertility and beauty in an individual’s life. People often refer to it as Shukra; in English, it means Venus. Lord Venus, also known as Shukra Dev, is known to be the supporter of Asuras in any and every war against the gods and devas. The person born under the Venus dominant planet comes around to have a very romantic approach towards life. They are quite often stretched as born lovers and believe in old-school romance. The natives also have a great desire for sexual pleasure. These qualities make them romantic as well as in nature and they are also prone to having multiple relationships in their life. They are also known to go to extreme lengths to make their loved ones happy. Venus tends to represent the following aspects of an individual’s life, including beauty, wife, love affairs, poetry, singing, and also women. The Venus-friendly planets are Saturn and Mercury; on the other hand, the enemies of this planet include the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Mars.
Some important features of Planet Venus are:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Element
|
Water
|
Favourable colour
|
Bright White
|
Gender
|
Female
|
Representation
|
Brahmin
|
Guna
|
Rajasik
|
Nature
|
Kapha
5. Saturn (Shani):
Saturn governs the aspects of justice and honour in a person’s life. People often refer to it as Shani; in English, it represents Saturn. The natives of the Saturn overriding planet come around to have a justice-loving method towards life. These people who are born under Venus are often termed the leaders. The natives also possess a great yearning for status. However, due to the nature of this planet, they will only get it if they have worked hard enough for it. They are also known to be ruled by karmas. They will and always fear what they do and how people observe them. Moreover, they will always receive what they want in their life because of the karmic and justice-loving aspects of this planet. Saturn tends to represent the following aspects of an individual’s life: jealousy, theft, justice, servants, age, luxury, heart and also diseases. The friendly planets of Saturn are Venus and Mercury. On the other hand, the enemies of this planet are the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Mars.
Some important features of Planet Saturn are:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Element
|
Air
|
Favourable colour
|
Black
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Representation
|
Shudra
|
Guna
|
Tamasik
|
Nature
|
Vata Kapha
6. Mercury (Budh):
The planet Mercury controls the aspects of communication and wit. People often refer to it as Budh or Budhan, thus. In English, it is known as Mercury. The people who are born under Mercury are used to being knowledgeable. Natives of the Budh dominant planet come around to be knowledgeable. They possess a feeling of deep love for gaining knowledge and would also love to spread it among others. The natives also possess a great sense of humour. These qualities are owned by the person, make them quite agreeable to other people and also make them befriend people easily. They are also known to go to extreme lengths to make their loved ones happy. Mercury is inclined to represent the following aspects of an individual’s life: It includes skin and sex-related diseases, mathematical abilities, trade, speech and also tongue. The Mercury-friendly planets are the Sun and Venus. However, on the other hand, the enemies of this planet include the Moon.
Some important features of Planet Mercury are:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Element
|
Earth
|
Favourable colour
|
Green
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Representation
|
Vaishya
|
Guna
|
Satvik
|
Nature
|
Vaat Pitta Kapha
7. Jupiter (Brihaspati):
Jupiter planet astrology represents the domains of prayer and devotion in an individual’s life. People often refer to it as Brihaspati and Guru; thus, Guru planet in English and Brihaspati planet in English both mean and represent the same planet Jupiter. Lord Brihaspati, also known as the guru, is known to be the guru of all the devas. Jupiter also became a good leader and a person who can manage and handle any type of situation. They are quite often termed born leaders. They are very successful and proven in their career as well. They can go any high to make their loved ones happy. Jupiter tends to represent the following aspects of an individual’s life; these include religion, devotion, gold, wisdom, guru and marriage. The Jupiter-friendly planets include the Sun, Moon, and Mars. However, on the other hand, the enemies of this planet include Venus and Mercury.
Some important features of Planet Jupiter are:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Element
|
Space
|
Favourable colour
|
Yellow
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Representation
|
Brahmin
|
Guna
|
Sattva
|
Nature
|
Kapha
8. Rahu (Northern Node of Moon):
Rahu represents the domains of manipulation and addiction in an individual’s life. Rahu is considered to be a shadow planet; Rahu in English represents the northern node of the moon. Rahu is known as a malefic planet; this means it does not come with good but only negative and bad aspects. The people born under this shadow planet indulge in activities like theft, robbery, and other criminal activities and are also prone to addiction. Rahu is inclined to represent the following aspects of an individual’s life: relations with a grandfather, relations with a grandmother, accidents, diseases, and also prerogatives difficulties in life. The friendly planets of Rahu include Saturn and Venus, whereas the enemy planets are the Sun, Moon, and Mars.
Some important features of Planet Rahu are:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Element
|
Air
|
Favourable colour
|
Yellow
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Representation
|
Brahmin
|
Guna
|
Sattva
|
Nature
|
Kapha
9. Ketu (Southern Node of Moon):
Ketu represents spirituality and greed in an individual’s life. Ketu is also considered to be a shadow planet. Ketu, just like Rahu, is known as a malefic planet; this means it does not come with many good but more negative and bad aspects. The people of this dominant planet tend to indulge in criminal activities and are also prone to addiction. Moreover, they may be spiritually inclined, making them possess a deep interest in the supernatural. Also, the native might come across as greedy. Ketu tends to represent the following aspects of an individual’s life; these include siblings, blood, muscles, operations and also the ear and nose. The friendly planets are Saturn and Venus. However, on the other hand, the enemies of this planet include the Sun, Moon, and Mars.
Some important features of Planet Ketu are:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Element
|
Fire
|
Favourable colour
|
Red
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Representation
|
Kshatriya
|
Guna
|
Tamasik
|
Nature
|
Pitta
So, these are the basic characteristics of the planets and how the planets are impacting your life. When we are consulting with an astrologer for our future prediction and making our horoscope, these planets in astrology serve as a vital component in the birth chart. The planets reveal to the individuals the blueprint of their life journey by studying the planetary positions at the time of birth. It offers an in-depth analysis of a person's personality, strengths, experiences, challenges, spiritual growth, and the placement of planets in astrology, enabling individuals to acquire a deeper understanding of themselves and their life paths. The placement of navagraha in Vedic astrology helps individuals make mindful choices and direct their actions with the cosmic forces for leading a successful life.