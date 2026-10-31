Weekly Horoscope For November 1–7, 2026: Career Recognition And Relationship Progress For Leo, Libra And Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (November 1, 2026 - November 7, 2026): This weekly horoscope provides astrological guidance on career, finances, love, relationships, education, family, and health. Planetary movements may create opportunities for professional recognition, financial improvement, meaningful conversations, and personal growth. Some individuals may need to review important decisions, manage expenses, and maintain patience in relationships. The week encourages careful planning, clear communication, emotional balance, and healthy routines to handle challenges and make the most of favourable opportunities.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Aries, this week puts your attention on shared resources, emotional honesty, and the deeper mechanics of your closest bonds. With the Sun and Mercury together in Scorpio, you may uncover information that changes how you view a financial arrangement, partnership, or private matter. Avoid making assumptions; ask direct questions and read documents carefully because Mercury is still retrograde. Career progress comes through persistence rather than dramatic moves. A senior colleague, client, or mentor may respond well to your initiative, especially if you present a practical plan rather than only an idea. Mars and Jupiter in Leo support bold action, but channel it into preparation, skill-building, and disciplined execution.
Money requires caution early in the week. Review subscriptions, loans, taxes, reimbursements, or joint expenses before committing. By 4 November, Venus’s supportive link to Jupiter can bring a financial or relational opportunity—if you remain realistic about what you can handle. In love, vulnerability becomes your strength. Couples can heal an old misunderstanding through calm, non-defensive communication. Singles may feel drawn to someone intense, private, or emotionally complex; take time before rushing in. Family matters may require patience, particularly around property, inheritance, or household responsibilities. Health improves when you release mental pressure. Prioritise sleep, hydration, gentle exercise, and reduced screen time. Avoid impulsive spending, arguments, or overcommitment around 6–7 November.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Taurus, relationships take centre stage from 1–7 November. With the Sun and Mercury in your opposite sign, Scorpio, conversations with partners, clients, and close collaborators become more meaningful. You may need to negotiate boundaries, clarify expectations, or revisit a decision made earlier in the month. Mercury retrograde favours revision, not rash final commitments. At work, cooperation is your advantage. A colleague may offer valuable feedback, or a partnership may become more productive once roles are clearly defined. Avoid competing for control; instead, show reliability and willingness to listen. If you are job-hunting, polish your CV, follow up politely, and confirm every appointment before attending.
Financially, this is a good week to review contracts, investments, and shared accounts. Venus retrograde in Libra encourages you to reconsider a purchase, price, or agreement rather than accept the first offer. The Venus–Jupiter sextile on 4 November can bring support through a mentor, spouse, business ally, or well-timed opportunity. Love benefits from tenderness and patience. Couples should plan a quiet date, discuss future goals, or resolve a lingering issue with kindness. Singles may meet someone through social circles, work, or a friend’s introduction. Do not idealise a person before you know their consistency. Family life improves when you avoid stubbornness. Small gestures—cooking, helping with chores, or simply listening—restore warmth. Healthwise, focus on your throat, neck, sleep routine, and stress levels.
Lucky Colours: White
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Gemini, this week asks you to bring order to daily routines, work habits, and wellbeing. The Sun–Mercury alignment in Scorpio highlights health, service, deadlines, and behind-the-scenes efforts. You may be handling more than usual, so create a realistic schedule and avoid saying yes to every request. Mercury retrograde makes double-checking instructions, emails, and appointments especially important. Career progress comes through attention to detail. Your ability to solve problems, organise information, or improve a process can get noticed. However, avoid office gossip and vague commitments. If a project feels confusing, ask for written clarification. A former colleague or past client may return with a useful opportunity. Money improves when you track small expenses.
Review bills, subscriptions, insurance, and work-related costs. A practical adjustment now can prevent a larger issue later. The Venus–Jupiter sextile on 4 November may bring encouragement through a colleague, health professional, or helpful contact, but avoid overspending to impress others. In love, actions matter more than grand words. Couples can strengthen their bond by supporting each other’s routines—meals, exercise, rest, or household tasks. Singles may connect with someone through work, a gym, a class, or a shared interest. Keep early conversations light and observe consistency. Family responsibilities may feel heavier than expected, so delegate where possible. Health needs preventive care: eat on time, stretch regularly, and do not ignore fatigue or digestive discomfort.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
For Cancer-born, this is a warm, expressive week for creativity, romance, and personal enjoyment. The Sun and Mercury in Scorpio illuminate your house of pleasure, children, hobbies, and heartfelt expression. You may feel more confident sharing your feelings, starting a creative project, or reconnecting with what genuinely makes you happy. Career-wise, originality works in your favour. Present an idea with enthusiasm, but back it with evidence and a clear plan. Mars and Jupiter in Leo can boost visibility, making this a strong period to showcase talent, pitch work, or take a leadership role in a group. Avoid ego clashes; let results speak for you. Finances may fluctuate through entertainment, children, hobbies, or social plans.
Enjoy yourself, but set a spending limit. If you are considering an investment or creative business idea, research thoroughly because Mercury retrograde can obscure fine print. A past opportunity may return with better terms. Love is especially favourable. Couples can revive romance through laughter, affection, and quality time. If you have children, their needs or achievements may bring pride and joy. Singles may experience a flirtatious, exciting connection, though it is wise to verify intentions before becoming emotionally invested. Family gatherings, celebrations, or nostalgic conversations may feature prominently. Avoid taking old remarks too personally. Health improves when you make room for joy: dance, sport, art, music, or time in nature can lift your mood. Your lucky number is 2, and silver enhances intuition, emotional balance, and graceful communication.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week is dominated by Leo, the significance of home, family, and emotional roots. It is possible that you will need to approach a private situation, a property issue, or a chat with your family with honesty and patience because the Sun and Mercury are both already in Scorpio. Additionally, Mars and Jupiter are going through your sign, which empowers you with boldness, charisma, and determination; yet, you should resist imposing your perspective on other people. Although you have a strong career energy, the finest achievements come from striking a balance between your desire and your sensitivity.
An opportunity to enhance your influence, receive public recognition, or take on a leadership role might present itself. Before you take on additional responsibilities, you should make sure that your home life and health are able to sustain them. When Mercury is in retrograde, you should avoid making hasty pronouncements and instead meticulously prepare your case. When it comes to money, choose safety. Whether it be family assistance, long-term savings, or household costs, rent, or mortgage issues, you should review them. It's possible that a conversation about property has to be revisited. The Venus–Jupiter sextile that occurs on November 4 might provide beneficial assistance in the form of family, a friend, or a creative connection; nevertheless, it is important to avoid spending money of an emotional kind.
When you establish a sense of emotional safety, love grows more profound. When couples have unresolved family dynamics, future goals, or living circumstances, they should discuss these topics in a calm manner. It's possible that single people have a strong yearning for something more serious than casual dating. There is a possibility that someone from the past will emerge; it is important to focus on the present reality rather than on old recollections. Reducing internal pressure and getting adequate rest both contribute to an improvement in health. Meals prepared at home, evenings spent in solitude, and time spent with individuals you can rely on can help you feel refreshed. When it comes to money or control, try to avoid arguments with family.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
From the 1st to the 7th of November, Virgo, communication, learning, and local ties are placed in the spotlight. As a result of the Sun and Mercury coming together in Scorpio, this is an excellent time for conducting research, conducting negotiations, writing, conducting interviews, and having significant talks. Despite the fact that your analytical mind is sharp, considering that Mercury is in retrograde, you should double-check facts, reread communications, and refrain from signing anything impulsively. You may gain momentum at work with your ideas if you offer them in a straightforward manner. There is a possibility that a brother, neighbour, coworker, or old contact will provide information that will open a door. A preference is given to administrative responsibilities, short travels, training, and networking opportunities. Ensure that your documents are well organised, and be sure to verify trip plans, deadlines, and technical information on many occasions.
Work that involves communication, consulting, sales, teaching, or even a side project might be avenues that lead to financial gain. However, you should avoid making rash purchases that involve travel, courses, or electronic devices. When evaluating possibilities, be careful. The sextile between Venus and Jupiter that occurs on November 4 may offer you a talk that is useful, a suggestion, or the opportunity to enhance your talents. Honest communication is a crucial component of love. Instead of allowing little irritations to fester, couples should talk about their plans, misunderstandings, or practical concerns during their time together.
It is possible for single people to meet someone through a class, an event in their neighbourhood, a discussion online, or a common friend. In addition to physical appeal, you should look for intellectual compatibility. Interactions within the family may be hectic due to the presence of a number of issues that require care. Patience is required while dealing with relatives who repeat themselves or alter their plans. When it comes to your health, safeguard your nervous system by reducing the amount of information you take in, getting enough sleep, and taking pauses from screens.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week, the significant themes that are prevalent are Libra, money, self-worth, and material security. You may examine your income, savings, debts, or the importance that you place on your employment when the Sun and Mercury are in the sign of Scorpio. Venus, the planet that rules your sign, is currently in retrograde motion in your sign, prompting you to contemplate your relationships, looks, spending habits, and the things that genuinely make you feel appreciated. When you bargain with certainty while maintaining a pleasant demeanour, career concerns improve. Make sure that you do not undersell your abilities; before discussing your compensation, rates, or duties, you should first make a precise summary of your accomplishments.
If you follow up consistently, a delayed payment, pending permission, or financial talk may eventually move forward without any further complications. The sextile between Venus and Jupiter that occurs on November 4 is one of the most favourable influences for you this week. Financial assistance, a generous offer, the warmth of a connection, or a revitalised sense of confidence are all possible outcomes. Apply it to the process of mending an important connection or pursuing an opportunity that is in line with your long-term objectives. Steer clear of making rash purchases or lending money without first gaining clarification. If there is a purchase that can be delayed, you should wait to make it until you have evaluated pricing and determined whether or not it is essential.
Joint funds and investments are subject to a higher level of scrutiny. When it comes to love, quality is more important than quantity. With admiration, compassion, and an open and honest discussion about their shared goals, couples may enhance their closeness with one another. Reconsidering an earlier attraction or meeting someone who respects their polished and intelligent character are both possibilities for single people. Although family may provide assistance, you should avoid accepting responsibility for everyone's difficulties. With a consistent schedule, well-balanced meals, and self-care that is free of guilt, one's health can improve.
Lucky Colour: Pastel Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week is your own reset, Scorpio. Welcome to it! You will experience a heightening of your intuition, communication skills, and self-awareness when the Sun and Mercury meet in your sign. It's possible that you've finally come to terms with what you want from a significant choice, a relationship, or a professional path. While Mercury is in retrograde, you should make use of this clarity to plan, but you should avoid giving ultimatums. The combination of information and strategy creates a stronger foundation for career opportunities. Your capacity to explore, convince, and handle difficult situations may leave a lasting impression on those who make decisions.
It may be necessary to exercise caution when conducting a confidential conversation, interview, negotiation, or proposal. Maintain the confidentiality of your plans until they are more secure. When Mars and Jupiter are in the sign of Leo, they encourage ambitious activity, particularly in the realm of careers or public awareness. When thorough preparation is done, financial situations improve. Conduct an analysis of your income, spending, and long-term obligations. You should follow up professionally if you are owed money. Steer clear of emotionally charged purchases and dangerous financial choices. It is possible that a debate regarding shared wealth, inheritance, insurance, or investments is required that is practical in nature. A more positive and upbeat disposition is brought forth by the Venus–Jupiter sextile that occurs on November 4th.
It may assist you in resolving a conflict with another individual, obtaining support, or coming up with an original solution to a particular problem. Take assistance without considering it a sign of weakness. Love is a powerful emotion that possibly yields rewards. Couples should have open and honest conversations about their needs, feelings of jealousy, trust, and future goals. As a single person, you can find yourself drawn to someone fascinating and emotionally profound; take things slowly. When dealing with family concerns, it is important to give great consideration to the words you use. Both your body and your schedule may get the benefits of detoxification for your health. Focus on getting enough rest, being hydrated, meditating, and releasing your emotions.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Before the start of a new cycle, Sagittarius, this week is a good time to take some time for relaxation, introspection, and closure. Your thoughts are more introverted, while the Sun and Mercury are in the sign of Scorpio. Recollections from the past, unresolved issues, or personal concerns could come to the surface. If you want to acquire perspective, rather than fighting against them, try writing, meditating, or having a chat with someone you trust. Progress in one's career may appear to be less noticeable, yet significant groundwork is being laid. It is best to avoid beginning a significant undertaking without first evaluating the specifics. Utilise this time to improve proposals, update records, and reconnect with previous connections.
Mercury retrograde might bring about delays, miscommunication, or returning clients; thus, it is important to take advantage of this period. It is possible that a behind-the-scenes effort may soon pay off. Be wary of any ambiguous arrangements or opacity about finances. Maintain an organised record of documents if you are dealing with anything on taxes, loans, shared accounts, or reimbursement. The sextile between Venus and Jupiter that occurs on November 4 may bring about unanticipated support, a proposal that is useful, or the opportunity to handle a financial situation in a diplomatic manner. Both compassion and space are necessary for love.
Whether it be an old wound or an unspoken expectation, couples may need to talk about it. Avoid using sarcasm and go for honesty combined with kindness. Those who are single could look back with fondness on a previous relationship or prefer to be alone. It is acceptable; clarity will be achieved with the passage of time. A person's family life may entail providing care for another person, settling a personal matter, or providing assistance to a relative. Carry the responsibilities of others with you. By getting enough sleep, engaging in spiritual practices, moving gently, and spending time away from noise, one's health can improve.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
From November 1st to November 7th, Capricorn, friendships, networks, and long-term ambitions are the focal points of attention. During the conjunction of the Sun and Mercury in Scorpio, activities involving groups, professional relationships, and future planning are brought to the forefront. A discussion with a friend, a mentor, or a member of the community can bring to your attention an opportunity that you had not previously considered. Maintain transparency, but make sure to double-check any pledges before putting your faith in them. Collaborating with others is the key to career advancement. Your reputation for self-control is a source of encouragement, but this week, working together with others is more rewarding than working alone.
Participate in a conversation, go to a business event, or get in touch with past coworkers. Listen to others before making a decision if you are in charge of a group; they could have valuable suggestions. Money might be increased through referrals, bonuses, collaborative projects, or a payment that has been delayed for a long time. On the other hand, you should avoid lending money on a whim or investing based purely on the excitement of another person. Examine costs associated with memberships, subscriptions, and social expenditures. The Venus–Jupiter sextile that occurs on November 4th has the potential to bring about a beneficial alliance or financial promotion. A romantic relationship is built on the foundation of friendship.
Having fun together, working toward the same goals, and engaging in activities together are all beneficial to couples. A buddy, an online community, a professional network, or a social cause might be the means by which a single person meets another person. Take your time when labelling; first, establish trust. Personal goals and the requirements of the family may need to be balanced while dealing with family concerns. If you are feeling worried, try to avoid being emotionally distant. Be sure to take care of your joints, circulation, and the quality of your sleep. Helpful things to do include walking, stretching, and cutting back on late-night work.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
During this week, Aquarius, you should prioritise your careers, reputations, and responsibilities. When the Sun and Mercury are in Scorpio at the top of your chart, it is possible that your work may attract the attention of professionals, customers, or members of the general public. You should not only make sure that you are not overburdened with commitments, but you should also make sure that you are demonstrating that you are reliable. Performance reviews, promotions, corporate direction, or a choice made by a leader are all examples of topics that may be discussed in professional settings.
Mercury is now in retrograde; therefore, it is important to make sure that expectations are communicated in writing and to avoid making irreversible promises before reviewing every detail. A previous company, customer, or project may want to give you another shot. When it comes to finances, prioritise sustainable growth. Shortcuts, speculative risks, and judgements influenced by status should be avoided at all costs. Review your financial plan, the fees charged by professionals, and your long-term investments. A sextile between Venus and Jupiter on November 4th has the potential to bring about recognition, a favourable introduction, or assistance from a person in a position of power.
Balance between one's personal life and one's professional life is crucial in love. When job responsibilities take precedence, a spouse may experience feelings of neglect. Have a meaningful discussion, even if it's only for a short period of time. Persons who are not in a relationship could meet someone at work, through a senior colleague, or in a professional context. It is more important to be sincere than to strive to impress. Members of your family may seek your guidance or assistance in practical matters. Assist without assuming control over the decisions they make. The proactive management of stress is beneficial to one's health; posture, breaks, water, and proper sleep are all important factors.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Your horizons will be broadened this week, Pisces, whether you choose to travel, further your education, gain spiritual insight, or make long-term plans. There is a conjunction between the Sun and Mercury in Scorpio, which pushes you to go beyond your current concerns and connect with a more significant cause. You may need to pay attention to a course, travel, publishing, legal concern, or foreign opportunity. Advancing in your career can be accomplished by studying, mentoring, or sharing your expertise with others. Taking a practical first step is something you should do whether you have been thinking about pursuing further education, getting certified, publishing, or working with individuals who come from a variety of backgrounds.
When Mercury is in retrograde, it is more favourable to revise applications, itineraries, and agreements than to initiate something new without first conducting extensive scrutiny. There may be a connection between money and travel, education, legal bills, or financial assistance for family members. Be careful with your budget, and avoid overcommitting yourself financially in order to impress other people. The Venus–Jupiter sextile that occurs on November 4th might bring forth feelings of optimism, generosity, or a useful opportunity, particularly in the form of education, travel, publishing, or a mentor. Openness and the pursuit of similar goals are beneficial to love.
It is important for couples to talk about things like travel, beliefs, family expectations, and plans. When addressed with respect, a difference of opinion has the potential to give rise to progress. It is possible for single people to meet someone through activities such as studying, travelling, attending cultural events, or participating in an online community. Remain grounded in your aspirations. Concerns pertaining to the family may encompass guidance, distance, or the requirement to reconnect. A sincere talk has the power to clear up any misunderstandings. Nature, prayer or meditation, getting enough sleep, and light exercise are all positive ways to improve one's health. Take care not to overindulge in food, drink, or expenditure.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7