Weekly Horoscope For November 1–7, 2026: Career Recognition And Relationship Progress For Leo, Libra And Pisces

From the 1st to the 7th of November, Virgo, communication, learning, and local ties are placed in the spotlight. As a result of the Sun and Mercury coming together in Scorpio, this is an excellent time for conducting research, conducting negotiations, writing, conducting interviews, and having significant talks. Despite the fact that your analytical mind is sharp, considering that Mercury is in retrograde, you should double-check facts, reread communications, and refrain from signing anything impulsively. You may gain momentum at work with your ideas if you offer them in a straightforward manner. There is a possibility that a brother, neighbour, coworker, or old contact will provide information that will open a door. A preference is given to administrative responsibilities, short travels, training, and networking opportunities. Ensure that your documents are well organised, and be sure to verify trip plans, deadlines, and technical information on many occasions.