Weekly Horoscope For October 4-10, 2026: New Career Paths And Personal Changes For Libra, Sagittarius And Capricorn

Couples should make time for warmth rather than focusing only on duties. If single, you may meet someone through a professional or social connection, but allow trust to develop gradually. An old relationship could also return to your thoughts. Your health benefits from emotional boundaries. Too much concern about other people’s problems may leave you drained. Gentle exercise, nourishing food and adequate sleep are especially important. Students may find group study useful, provided everyone follows a clear plan. Family support is available, but you must communicate your needs instead of expecting others to guess them. The weekend’s Libra New Moon favours a fresh approach to home, family and emotional security. Rearranging your space or resolving a domestic matter can bring peace.