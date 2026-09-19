Weekly Horoscope September 20–26, 2026: New Opportunities and Career Gains for Aries, Libra & Scorpio

This week, many of the poor choices you've made in the past may produce mental turmoil and domestic problems for you. This is because Ketu is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign constellation. Because of this, you should make an effort to settle any disagreements amicably by spending as much time as you can with your family. Otherwise, if the situation worsens, you can find yourself in a position where you are unable to distinguish between right and wrong. During this week, you will come to the realisation that it is better to preserve wealth for times of difficulty because Jupiter is currently located in the third house of your Moon sign. You may see some fluctuations in your financial condition this week; however, the riches that you have built up in the past will come in helpful, and you will be able to be successful in overcoming challenging financial difficulties even at this moment. It is expected that there will be discord within the family setting.