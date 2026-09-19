Weekly Horoscope September 20–26, 2026: New Opportunities and Career Gains for Aries, Libra & Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope ( September 20, 2026 - September 26, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights important developments in career, finances, relationships, health, family, and education. Some zodiac signs may experience professional growth, financial opportunities, improved relationships, or increased confidence, while others may need to manage family concerns, expenses, stress, or workplace challenges carefully. The week encourages thoughtful decisions, patience, discipline, and making practical use of new opportunities for better results.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
You will be able to avoid any and all forms of stress this week as a result of Jupiter's position in the fourth house of your Moon sign. As a result, your mental state will greatly improve throughout this week. There is a possibility that you will not suffer from any significant illnesses during this time period; however, you may experience minor ailments as a result of the changing weather. Due to the fact that you consume alcohol or other intoxicants, there is a possibility that you will become financially disadvantaged. While under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is likely that you can misplace valuables, which you will later come to regret. You frequently overpromise other people, which might lead to problems without you even being aware of it.
You should steer clear of doing this this week. If you do not, you run the risk of losing your reputation. As a result, you should only commit to undertaking projects that you are able to finish. As a result of Rahu's position in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, this period will prove to be rather fortunate, as it will be possible for you to introduce new items. Also, this week you won't be afraid to try new things, which is something that will undoubtedly work out for your improvement. During this week, the conjunction of planets that are fortunate in your zodiac sign means that you will be successful in a variety of endeavours. Due to the fact that success is guaranteed to be yours this week, it would be in your best interest to study hard and to avoid any obstacles that may arise.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, many of the poor choices you've made in the past may produce mental turmoil and domestic problems for you. This is because Ketu is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign constellation. Because of this, you should make an effort to settle any disagreements amicably by spending as much time as you can with your family. Otherwise, if the situation worsens, you can find yourself in a position where you are unable to distinguish between right and wrong. During this week, you will come to the realisation that it is better to preserve wealth for times of difficulty because Jupiter is currently located in the third house of your Moon sign. You may see some fluctuations in your financial condition this week; however, the riches that you have built up in the past will come in helpful, and you will be able to be successful in overcoming challenging financial difficulties even at this moment. It is expected that there will be discord within the family setting.
As a result, it is possible that you will need to take some time away from your hectic schedule in order to get family matters resolved. As a result of the continuous conflicts within your family, it is highly probable that you will endure a substantial amount of mental stress throughout the course of the week. There will be a great deal of new concepts that are provided to you this week that will be really appealing. It is essential that you comprehend that making rash choices based on your feelings is not a prudent course of action but rather a dumb one. There will be a significant number of children who will be seen contributing to their assignments and exhibiting their understanding this week. It is because of this that your parents will show their admiration and praise for you. When you are in this stage of your life, you should avoid being unduly proud of your schooling.
Lucky Colours: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
In light of the fact that Jupiter is currently located in the second house of your Moon sign, staying physically active on a consistent basis will be of utmost importance to you this week. During this time period, there is a significant possibility that your health will undergo a vast number of favourable improvements. This will be a very favourable moment for people who are obese, as they may discover a solution that will provide them with long-term respite from some of their issues. Due to the fact that Rahu is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you will find that greed is your greatest adversary throughout this week. There is a possibility that you will be enticed by someone with money to engage in an unlawful behaviour, which will cause you to become ignorant of your own greed and get you into serious difficulty.
During this week, you will have the opportunity to reconnect with friends and family members who you only see infrequently. This period will prove to be very good for rekindling and enhancing relationships that have been established in the past. It is important to prevent falling in love with anyone of the other sex while you are at work. This should be done throughout the week. Otherwise, you run the risk of being embarrassed, and your reputation may suffer as a result. Don't do anything that you'll come to regret in the future. This is going to be an especially fantastic time for you if you are currently pursuing a degree in social service or politics. Students who are majoring in information technology are also likely to achieve a great deal of success during this time.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
The placement of Rahu in the eighth house of your Moon sign may cause you to experience health issues this week. If you have a habit of consuming food that is very hot and fried, you may even need to make an appointment with a physician as soon as possible. It has been observed that you do not comprehend the significance of money in life; however, it is possible that you will improve your comprehension of its significance throughout this week. During this period, you will require a massive amount of money, but you will not have sufficient funds. You should also be aware that you cannot anticipate receiving financial assistance from anyone who is close to you. As a result of Ketu's placement in the second house of your Moon sign, it is possible that this week you will be participating in a family gathering that will need you to spend a significant amount of money.
Your mental tension will increase as a result of this, and you will find that you are unable to concentrate on your work since you have an excessive amount of chores to complete around the house. It has been noted that as we advance in our occupations, we tend to become more self-centred and forget about the people in our immediate environment, including our parents, teachers, and friends. At the same time, when we are confronted with challenging situations, our thoughts bring back memories and the urge to receive assistance. The same thing is going to happen to you this week, when your ego will cause you to become further distant from other people. The situations in your personal life will return to normal this week, and as a result, your attention will be directed toward your academics. Additionally, this will assist you in avoiding distractions, and as a consequence, you will find that you are making progress toward achieving success in your examinations.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 4
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Your health will be negatively impacted this week as a result of Rahu's position in the seventh house of your Moon sign. As a consequence, excessive travel may have the potential to generate some friction. Because of this, you should put your health first above all else and refrain from travelling. This week, you might find yourself spending a significant amount of money on someone of the opposite sex in an attempt to woo them, which will lead to complications in the future. As Jupiter is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, it is recommended that you exercise caution when it comes to spending money on other people.
It is highly likely that you will have numerous opportunities to cultivate a positive relationship with either your father or your older brother throughout this week. When you are going through this period, it is essential to show them respect and to offer their words and suggestions the importance they deserve in order to improve your domestic situation. It is likely that you will be successful in settling any issues that you have had in the past with your superiors and subordinates, which will allow you to improve your relationships with them. This will not only be beneficial to your image, but it will also enhance the likelihood that you will receive a raise in the future. This next week, a great number of students will see a dramatic surge in their professions, which will elevate their status within their families. Furthermore, you might be blessed by your elders, and you might also get some educational stuff that you have been waiting for a very long time.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 7
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
On account of Jupiter's position in the eleventh house in accordance with your Moon sign, you might get a sense of respite from any facial and throat issues that you have been experiencing in the past this week. Nevertheless, you should refrain from consuming an excessive amount of cold water and confine your diet to solely home-cooked meals and fresh fruit. Drinking a lot of water is another way to prevent facial problems from getting worse. If you realise that you are making a lot of money, you should still avoid investing your money in any kind of illegal or immoral investment. As a result of Saturn's occupation of the seventh house in accordance with your Moon sign, your financial situation can appear to be secure at first, but it could result in severe losses in the future. There is a greater possibility that the ruling will be favourable to you this week if there are any legal problems that are pending in court over ancestral property or land.
You are, however, strongly encouraged to make the appropriate choices from the very beginning, with the assistance of your elders, which may need some financial commitment on your part. As you go through this week, you will need to be patient and attentive in order to comprehend everything that is being said to you. Otherwise, you run the risk of becoming arrogant and thinking that you are better than others. As a consequence of this, you will not pay excessive heed to the words and recommendations of other people. This is going to have a direct effect on your career. During this week, students who are residing in boarding schools or hostels will be required to exert more effort and exercise increased caution. The reason for this is that they will not be able to attain favourable outcomes until then. It is possible for students who are contemplating studying abroad to hear encouraging news regarding their admittance to a foreign college or school from a close relative after the middle of the week.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 3
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week, you can have some issues that are related to your eyes because Rahu is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign. As a result, it is recommended to steer clear of regions that are dusty or excessively polluted and, where it is feasible, to walk barefoot on grass that is green for around thirty minutes in the morning. These actions will lead to favourable outcomes. Jupiter is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, which means that this week will bring about better-than-average financial outcomes. This is because Jupiter is in the sign of the Moon. This means that persons who are now employed and who are born under this sign will not only obtain promotions in their jobs, but also that many of them will also likely receive raises in their salaries. As a result, you should make the most of this fortunate period and keep working hard to acquire money from every opportunity that presents itself.
This week, persons born under your sign will experience an abundance of joy in their relationships with their family members, as predicted by the weekly horoscope. Additionally, you will be successful in resolving any disagreements that have occurred in the past between members of the family. It is because of this that your parents will feel proud of you. At work, you can be confronted with a number of fresh and major obstacles this week. It is possible for you to become involved in the scheme of another person, particularly if you do not manage the situation in a diplomatic manner. Consequently, exercise discretion and make an effort to anticipate every circumstance. It is of the utmost importance that you comprehend that it is not possible to consistently attain achievement over this seven-day period. Your self-confidence will suffer as a result of the setbacks you experience this week, which may result in a multitude of uncertainties that may cause you to feel anxious.
Lucky Colour: Soft Pink
Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
As a result of Rahu's position in the fourth house of your Moon's sign, you can be susceptible to experiencing some minor illnesses this week as a result of the stress that is associated with your profession. Spend some time with your loved ones and friends, and if it is at all possible, consider going on a short trip with them. This will help you relax and quiet your thoughts. Significant financial benefits are going to be made available to you throughout the second half of this week. As a consequence of this, you could be considering purchasing a new house or automobile. The members of your family will experience a great deal of joy as a result of your purchase of new products. You may find yourself in disagreement with certain members of your family this week as a result of your unwarranted criticism of the efforts of others.
Instead of criticising the work of others, you should modify this tendency and compliment the work that they have done. In contrast to the previous weeks, this week will be beneficial to your professional life because Jupiter is located in the ninth house of the sign that your Moon is in. In the event that you are a businessman, you can unexpectedly come across new customers and investors and be able to win them over. In the meantime, individuals who are employed will have their coworkers make an effort to better understand them during this time and will provide their full support assistance. You have to come to terms with the fact that it is not feasible to attain success every single time this week. mainly due to the fact that the setbacks you experience this week will cause your self-confidence to suffer. This may cause you to have a lot of uncertainties in your thoughts, which may cause you to feel anxious.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal
Lucky Number: 11
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
On account of Rahu's position in the third house of your Moon sign, it is highly probable that your levels of self-assurance and energy will greatly increase during the course of this week. On the other hand, you will need to direct your energy into activities that you have been putting off for a considerable amount of time in order to avoid wasting it. You should be aware that before you purchase anything, you should make use of what you already possess. In the event that you are in a hurry, it is conceivable that you will finish up spending money on something that you already possess. Therefore, you should avoid purchasing purchases in a hurry. This week, you might make the decision to buy a new house for your family or to opt to renovate and improve the appearance of your current house.
It is also possible that you will spend some money on home decorations in this scenario. However, this will not have any effect on your financial status; rather, you will be successful in acquiring respect and prestige from members of your family. In light of the fact that Saturn is currently positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, your competitive nature will be most apparent at work during this week. The result of this is that you will give the impression of being eager to finish your responsibilities before everyone else. On the other hand, the sheer amount of work can be a little bit exhausting. This week, it will be vital for all of the students to prepare a list of everything that is required to accomplish their objectives and to plan ahead. Your ability to receive positive news and perform well in the future will be facilitated by the fact that this will save you a significant amount of time and energy.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue
Lucky Number: 12
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
As a result of Ketu's position in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you will need to pay extra attention to the health of your family members during this week. There is a possibility that they could experience difficulties as a result of a chronic illness, which will potentially hurt a variety of aspects of your life. As a result of Jupiter's position in the seventh house of your Moon sign, you will have the opportunity to amass a sizeable chunk of your income this week, which you have been putting toward the medical expenses of your parents. There is a possibility that you will be able to save your wealth while their terrible health improves. Consequently, never stop providing them with the appropriate attention from the very beginning. There is a greater possibility that the ruling will be favourable to you this week if there are any legal problems that are pending in court over ancestral property or land.
On the other hand, it is recommended that you make the appropriate choices from the very beginning, with the assistance of your family members, which may require you to spend some of your own money. During this week, you need to realise that if you want to get the most out of the efforts you put in, you should make it a priority to keep a cheerful attitude. In terms of your professional life, this week is going to be more significant than normal, and as a consequence, you are going to be presented with a great deal of fresh options. During this week, students must store their books and academic notes in a secure location. This is because there is a possibility that you will leave them in a rush, which will make it impossible for you to locate them later on.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
As a result of Saturn's position in the second house of your Moon sign, it will look like your health is making significant progress this week. On the other hand, you will continue to experience an assortment of seasonal issues. It is possible that you may be able to overcome these very modest issues to a significant degree if you participate in activities that are both thrilling and soothing. During this period of time, you will not only experience financial benefits, but you will also be able to take advantage of a number of new financial opportunities. Consequently, before making any decisions, it is important to carefully analyze both the benefits and the drawbacks of investing. You could also seek the assistance of a person who has previous experience.
Because Ketu is located in the seventh house of your Moon sign, it is highly probable that the guidance of a member of your family will assist you in acquiring additional income this week, which will bring you a great deal of happiness. When it comes to family members, you can also be seen lavishly spending money on them and purchasing gifts for them. It is strongly recommended that you refrain from making any investments any time during this week if you were considering doing so. Although this is a terrific moment for learning at work, you might think about delaying your investment for a longer period of time. This is going to be an especially fantastic time for you if you are currently pursuing a degree in social service or politics. Students who are majoring in information technology are also likely to achieve a great deal of success during this time period.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 14
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
You will experience an improvement in your health this week as a result of Jupiter's position in the fifth house of your Moon sign. Participating in sports and activities that take place outside can assist you in regaining the energy that you have lost and will help you live a better life. Due to the fact that Saturn is currently located in the first house of your Moon sign, you may find yourself in a significant disagreement with your partner or spouse this week as a result of continuous financial difficulties. There is a possibility that you may feel a lot of helplessness in relation to money and that your partner may even give you a lecture about your extravagant spending.
The domestic front will continue to have a few minor issues throughout the course of this week. It will be vital for you to build the required cooperation in order to keep the harmony within the family. Carefully select the phrases you use when communicating with members of your family. This week, persons who were born under this sign will not be able to make full use of their talents in the job, which may result in challenges in terms of advancing their careers. In light of the fact that there is a possibility that you will leave your books or academic notes in a hurry at a location that you might have difficulty locating later, students must keep their books or notes in a secure location this week.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 16