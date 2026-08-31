Aquarius September 2026 Horoscope: Career Pressure, Money Matters, Love Concerns and Health Caution

Because Rahu and Ketu are located in the first and seventh homes, respectively, it is possible that you will experience feelings of insecurity over your professional life. You must maintain a more professional demeanour because the unfavourable placement of Rahu and Ketu may cause you to miss out on key career possibilities. Because Rahu is located in the first house and Ketu is located in the seventh house, it is possible that you will be required to relocate to a location that you do not like or that you are not familiar with. If you are in business, you might experience some troubles that are not required, and you might also be subjected to a great amount of pressure from your rivals this month. Having to compete with your competitors may cause you to feel exhausted or stressed out. If you are interested in starting more than one business or are contemplating forming a partnership, September 2026 is not a good month for you because you can end up incurring substantial losses for your project. This month, if you want to reach high levels of success in whatever work you do, whether it be a career or a business, you need to plan properly and move with prudence.