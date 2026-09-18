Ajit Agarkar's Tenure Ends? BCCI Reportedly Begins Search For New Men's Team Chief Selector

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Ajit Agarkar’s three-year tenure as chairman of the BCCI senior men’s selection committee is effectively over, with the board set to begin the search for his replacement after he reportedly told officials before Friday’s AGM in Mumbai that he does not wish to continue beyond October 4

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BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar To End Term Report New Search
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left and chief selector Ajit Agarkar talk during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • BCCI’s 95th Annual General Meeting authorised office-bearers to fill vacancies in line with recent convention

  • Ajit Agarkar reportedly informed the board before the AGM that he does not wish to continue after his term ends on October 4

  • Agarkar took charge in July 2023 and oversaw major selection calls, including captaincy changes in T20Is and ODIs

Ajit Agarkar’s three-year run at the helm of the senior men’s selection committee is effectively over, with the BCCI now set to begin the search for his replacement after he reportedly decided not to continue beyond his term.

At Friday’s 95th Annual General Meeting, the BCCI gave office-bearers the go-ahead to fill vacancies, following the pattern used recently. Several member representatives present at the AGM told The Hindu that officials said, on the meeting’s margins, the board would begin the search for Agarkar’s replacement.

A BCCI office-bearer, speaking on condition of anonymity, also told The Hindu that Agarkar had already conveyed to the board, shortly before the AGM, that he did not want to stay on as a selector once his term ends on October 4.

Agarkar was unavailable for comment.

Selection Committee Tenure

Agarkar took charge in July 2023.

During his stint, he was involved in several major calls. He elevated Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain in 2024, replacing Hardik Pandya, who was then vice-captain. He also oversaw a period of high-profile Test retirements.

The committee then made another major switch. After India’s Champions Trophy triumph last year, Rohit Sharma was replaced as ODI captain by Shubman Gill. Earlier this year, the selectors also dropped T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar from the squad.

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BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
File photo of India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left and chief selector Ajit Agarkar talk during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP
BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Also Read: Separate Stay For Indian Men's Cricket Team? BCCI Makes Special Arrangements As Women Live In Asiad Organiser Facilities

Friction Behind Scenes

His tenure was not smooth.

Over the past few months, the selection committee and team management clashed with the BCCI Centre of Excellence over how it handled player care and rehab. That dispute now sits behind the move to find Agarkar’s successor.

Tensions rose in July over Rohit’s future. Saikia backed the veteran opener’s place in the ODI set-up in a public statement, and he did so without informing the selection committee, which added to the unease.

After the AGM, Saikia avoided commenting directly on Agarkar’s future. “Today, there was no discussion on any individual,” he said. “We still have 15 days to go. Fifteen days is a long time in the world of cricket. We have 15 days time, we will take a decision at an appropriate time. We will let you know about it.”

Succession Contenders

The replacement process is set to begin.

If the BCCI sticks to its unwritten zonal representation convention, former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel is likely to emerge as the front-runner for the job.

According to BCCI rules, the selector with the most Test caps chairs the committee.

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