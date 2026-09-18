Wrong Anthem? Stadium Announcer Makes Mammoth Blunder Ahead Of South Korea's Hockey Match In Asian Games

South Korea’s men’s hockey team lined up in confusion before their Asian Games match against Bangladesh on Friday
North Korea’s national anthem was played instead of South Korea’s at Green Stadium in Gifu, Japan
The stadium announcer apologised immediately and said the Republic of Korea anthem had been played wrongly
South Korea's men's hockey team were left puzzled on Friday before their Asian Games game against Bangladesh after North Korea's anthem played at Green Stadium in Gifu, Japan.
The South Korean players stood in line and looked around in confusion as the anthem rang out. The stadium announcer quickly apologised, saying, "We are really sorry, terribly sorry. National anthem for the Republic of Korea, we played a different song." He added, "I’m really sorry."
South Korea then beat Bangladesh 5-0. The error had political resonance because South Korea bans North Korean symbols and the two countries remain technically at war.
Anthem Mistake Details
It happened just before play began.
As the players stood in line, North Korea's anthem played over the stadium speakers instead of South Korea's. The announcer moved quickly to apologise to the team and spectators, and the Asian Games organising committee did not immediately comment on the anthem mix-up.
Political Context
The blunder touched a raw nerve.
South Korea also bans the North Korean anthem and other symbols of its wartime foe. That made the pre-match error more than a simple organisational lapse.
The 1950-1953 Korean War finished with an armistice, not a peace treaty. North and South Korea are still technically at war.
Games Complaints Continue
The incident adds to wider complaints.
South Korea has complained about several organisational problems at the games.
Basketball players complained about the size of their rooms. Transport issues also disrupted preparations for the defending champion men's football team.