Poor Conditions At Asian Games 2026 Cricket Venue? Waterlogging Spotted At Korogi Sports Club

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Waterlogging near one of the boundary lines at Korogi Sports Park has raised concern ahead of India’s return on Sunday for the semi-final against Bangladesh

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Asian Games 2026 Waterlogging Korogi Sports Park Entrance
Standing water was spotted near one boundary line at Korogi Sports Park. Photo: IANS/X
Summary of this article

  • Standing water was spotted near one boundary line at Korogi Sports Park

  • The waterlogging made movement difficult for players and reporters at the venue

  • India return to the soggy Korogi venue on Sunday for the semi-final against Bangladesh

Waterlogging was reported close to one boundary at Korogi Sports Park during the Asian Games 2026. Water pooled along parts of the perimeter and slowed movement for players and reporters at the venue. India return on Sunday, with Bangladesh waiting in the semi-final.

The conditions at the venue led to growing concern over match-day arrangements before the semi-finals.

Earlier, India’s women’s cricket team began its Asian Games 2026 run with an eight-wicket win over hosts Japan at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side dismissed Japan for 57 and completed the chase in five overs.

OCA Explains Village

On Friday, the Olympic Council of Asia outlined its thinking on why it did not push for a traditional athletes' village for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, business-standard.com reported.

The OCA stated that a village would have been welcome, but organisers also needed room to adapt. At a press conference, OCA Director General Husain A H Z Al-Musallam said, "We wish that we have an athlete village, number one. But, number two, we also have to be flexible."

He said planners should weigh the host country’s situation and what happens to facilities after the Games, instead of simply building a dedicated village. Al-Musallam added, "We need to listen to organisers, how they look for the future after the Games. It's very easy to insist on Athletes Village, you spent such amount of money to build it and then we need to see what's going to happen after the Games."

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India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, and Richa Ghosh after winning the Asian Games fourth Women’s Quarter-final cricket match against Japan, in Nisshin, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Indian womens cricket team won a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. - File
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"Yes, an Athletes Village with a five-star (rating) is good but at the end of the day we need to be practical." Ikram said the next two editions of the Games, in Doha (2030) and Riyadh (2034), will include an Athletes' Village.

Also Read: Separate Stay For Indian Men's Cricket Team? BCCI Makes Special Arrangements As Women Live In Asiad Organiser Facilities

Doha Riyadh Villages

business-standard.com also reported that the next two Asian Games will be held in Doha and Riyadh. Doha will host the 2030 Asian Games and Riyadh will host the 2034 edition.

Ikram said the upcoming editions in Doha and Riyadh will have an Athletes' Village.

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