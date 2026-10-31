Gemini November 2026 Horoscope: Academic Progress, Career Prospects, Financial Planning, Love And Health Insights

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

Your love and marriage life are likely to be average, according to your November 2026 monthly horoscope. This is because Saturn is in the tenth house. Jupiter will be in your third house, which could make it hard for you and your partner to get along and move your relationship forward. This might be because of problems with their ego. Jupiter is in the third house this month, which could make you and your spouse less happy. You may not talk to each other as much, and you may become more angry or short-tempered. You might love each other less now because of this. Because you haven't talked to each other much this month, your partner may blame you. If Saturn is in your tenth house, you may be more committed to your love life and marriage.