Cancer October 2026 Horoscope: New Prospects In Studies, Career, Money, Love, Marriage And Personal Wellness

Cancerians will do better in 2026 than in 2025, according to the October 2026 horoscope. Your career may fluctuate this month due to Saturn in the ninth house. Guru Maharaj will be in Cancer, his exalted sign, helping you succeed. Saturn in the ninth house boosts company income. You can outperform the competition and build a solid company. Ketu in the second house may lower your luck and income. Despite your high income, you cannot save. Having Ketu in the second house will boost your spirituality. However, Rahu's eighth house placement may create unanticipated disappointments. Luck may not be on your side. You must take care of your health with Saturn in the ninth house. This time may cause leg discomfort. Your father's health is also important. You may experience hardship.