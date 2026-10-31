Virgo November 2026 Horoscope: Academic Achievements, Financial Rewards, Career Obstacles, And Health Prospects

Opportunities to further your career overseas are also present. However, you may encounter challenges and be compelled to switch occupations this month due to Ketu's placement in the twelfth house. You could be up for any professional challenge with Rahu in the sixth house. You should not expect to be very successful or even make a tidy profit if you decide to go into business for yourself. When Jupiter, ruler of the seventh house, moves into the first house, it might make doing business more difficult and less likely that you will be successful. This month, Jupiter is in the first house, which might lead to a drop in earnings and more pressure from rivals. This may make you feel anxious.