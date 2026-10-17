Weekly Horoscope For October 18-24, 2026: New Beginnings And Major Life Decisions For Gemini, Libra And Sagittarius

Generally speaking, even if the moment is favourable for problems pertaining to finances, you will need to exercise a little bit more caution and attention. During the course of this week, you will have the opportunity to spend some time with members of your family. During this time, you will have the chance to come face to face with old friends or to learn something fresh and significant about them from your parents. This week may prove to be a very fortunate period for you if you are contemplating a change in employment or if you are making any significant decisions associated with your professional life. Therefore, it is important to avoid making any decisions hastily and to ensure that each option is properly considered. Students born under this zodiac sign will need to proceed in a well-planned manner and develop a list of everything that is essential to attain their goals in order to be successful this week. This is due to the fact that doing so is the only way to make the most of your time and prevent squandering your energy and time on activities that are not necessary.