Weekly Horoscope For October 18-24, 2026: New Beginnings And Major Life Decisions For Gemini, Libra And Sagittarius

Weekly Horoscope ( October 18, 2026 - October 24, 2026): This weekly horoscope offers astrological predictions for all zodiac signs, covering career, finances, love, relationships, health, and education. It highlights potential changes, new opportunities, financial developments, and professional challenges that may arise during the week. The predictions also provide guidance on making important decisions, maintaining family harmony, managing expenses, and focusing on personal growth to navigate the week with greater confidence and awareness.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, you won't have to worry about any health problems because Saturn is now located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. As a result, if you want to experience good health, you should routinely engage in yoga and exercise. A good routine and a knowledge of your health will help ease many of the troubles you've had in the past. Maintaining your financial momentum this week will enable you to produce good gains even with no effort, as Jupiter is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign from the beginning of this week. You will be able to amass a substantial amount of riches over the course of this time period since the placements of the planets suggest that you will have a big reduction in unforeseen expenditures.
During this week, you can have some feelings of sadness when you encounter an old acquaintance, partner, or lover with another person. It is possible that you would rather avoid spending time with your family and instead want to spend time by yourself. Because Ketu is located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that someone will evaluate your job at work in an unexpected manner this week. Any errors that are discovered will undoubtedly have a detrimental impact on your professional life. Avoid rushing through each and every activity in such a scenario, and be sure to do it effectively. If you were born under your sign, you will need to put in a lot of effort this week to do well in competitive examinations. Your education will almost certainly lead to a great deal of success in gaining a better option for you if you are seeking a suitable career once you have completed your higher education.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
As a result of Jupiter's position in the third house of your Moon sign, you could find it difficult to concentrate on your job during this week. The state of your health will not be completely satisfactory at this period, which may necessitate the use of medicine. Additionally, your disposition may be somewhat more negative than it normally is. Given that Rahu is currently positioned in the tenth house of your Moon sign, it is most probable that this week will be extremely fortunate for your zodiac sign in terms of financial matters. This time period will be characterised by the influence of many planets, which will present you with numerous options to boost your income and add to the riches you have already amassed. This week, there is a possibility that there will be a material rise in the amount of love, harmony, and mutual connection that exists within the family.
Additionally, an email or message will deliver excellent news for the family, which will bring you laughs with your complete family. The circumstances that you are facing at work will be absolutely favourable to you this week. As a result, you will be able to finish all of the chores that are outstanding at work, which will make your superiors and employer happy. In addition to this, this will make it possible for further growth in the future. It is anticipated that this week will be fairly good for pupils alike. Over the course of this period, not only will all of the difficulties that have been preventing you from obtaining an education be lifted, but if you were attempting to get admission to a university located in another country, you may also be successful.
Lucky Colours: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
If Saturn is located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, you may have feelings of depression this week. As a result, you may find that you are unable to direct your thoughts on accomplishing the objectives you have set for yourself. It is imperative that you take action right away because the harmful effects of this might potentially lead to a reduction in your health. Because of this, it is advisable to chat to a friendly person who is nearby, as the words of their spirituality will provide you satisfaction and consolation. Because Ketu is located in the third house of your Moon sign, you should avoid spending time with friends or relatives who are continuously trying to take advantage of you and force you to spend money. This week, you should avoid their company. Additionally, those who are born under this sign should steer clear of making any investments in the early days of the week.
Generally speaking, even if the moment is favourable for problems pertaining to finances, you will need to exercise a little bit more caution and attention. During the course of this week, you will have the opportunity to spend some time with members of your family. During this time, you will have the chance to come face to face with old friends or to learn something fresh and significant about them from your parents. This week may prove to be a very fortunate period for you if you are contemplating a change in employment or if you are making any significant decisions associated with your professional life. Therefore, it is important to avoid making any decisions hastily and to ensure that each option is properly considered. Students born under this zodiac sign will need to proceed in a well-planned manner and develop a list of everything that is essential to attain their goals in order to be successful this week. This is due to the fact that doing so is the only way to make the most of your time and prevent squandering your energy and time on activities that are not necessary.
Lucky Colour: Light Yellow
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
There is a possibility that you could encounter some minor health problems this week as a result of Jupiter's placement in the first house of your Moon sign. However, due to the fact that no severe diseases are anticipated at this period, you will be pretty lucky. But you shouldn't ignore your health and should make it a habit to routinely engage in activities like yoga, meditation, and physical activity in order to maintain your fitness and health. Because Saturn is now located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, this week is an excellent time to make purchases of products that have the potential to increase in value from now on. You have the option of investing in gold jewellery, real estate, or the construction of a home, all of which are likely to generate decent returns.
That inclination of yours to exert control over members of your family, to push your standards on them, and to neglect them may backfire this week. It is possible that this will result in disagreements with members of the family, which may then lead to accidental criticism. According to the career horoscope, this week will be very significant for you if you are actively engaged in your work life and have a job that you enjoy. There is a good chance that you will be presented with several possibilities to advance in your field this week. This week, you will need to make sure that you keep positive ties with your instructors, as they are likely to be delighted with you, and their influence will work in your favour in the sphere of education. During this time period, it is also possible for a great number of students to win scholarships from their respective institutions or universities.
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
When Saturn is in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you should make it a habit to take fruits on a daily basis this week in order to keep your body in good health. There is also the possibility that going for a stroll in the park first thing in the morning might be beneficial to your health during this period. Focus more of your focus on this, and you will be in good health. Given that Jupiter is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that this week's long-term investments may result in big earnings. However, before you make any conclusions, you will need to discuss the matter with your more experienced peers.
It's possible that younger and older people will want more time to themselves this week. On the other hand, if you do not satisfy their needs, it may irritate them. An absence of passion and energy with regard to your work will be experienced by you this week, which will have a direct influence on your professional life. You can read a book or listen to music that you enjoy listening to in order to restore the energy and passion that you have lost. If you decide to purchase a new book this week, it would be a waste of money because you already have the book in your collection. In light of this, before you go out and buy any instructional material, you should first carefully assess all you already own.
Lucky Colour: Golden Orange
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Due to the fact that Saturn is now located in the seventh house of your Moon sign, you have the ability to overcome a variety of health problems by engaging in pranayama practices at this time. This week, instead of concentrating your energy on an excessive number of duties, you should concentrate just on the things that are really necessary. Because Jupiter is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, it is possible that someone may provide you with a fresh plan and give you assurances that you will gain from new agreements this week. Avoid making any actions that are deemed to be dumb since they could not result in the desired outcomes. This week, it is possible that disagreements with certain members of the family may arise as a result of unnecessarily faulting the work of others.
It is therefore important to break this behaviour and instead focus on praising the work of others rather than criticising it. It is imperative that you keep in mind from the very beginning that you should never make any promises to somebody unless you are one hundred per cent certain that they will be fulfilled. mainly due to the fact that, in your excitement, you could take on more job obligations at your place of employment and make promises to your superiors that will give you mental tension in the future when you have to fulfil them. This might have a negative impact on your reputation and cause you to feel embarrassed in front of other people. This week, there will be a lot of beneficial improvements that will occur in the students' educational experiences. Those who have always dreamed of attending school in another country may find that this period is very useful.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
If you have been experiencing difficulties such as acidity, stomach issues, or arthritis, this week will provide you with some alleviation from those conditions. Nevertheless, it is recommended that you take precautions against less serious illnesses, such as the common cold and influenza, which can appear at any moment. Because Jupiter is now located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, this week is quite favourable for any financial and real estate transactions that are on a smaller scale. However, you should refrain from making any significant investments at this time.
If you are unable to do so, it is recommended that you seek the assistance of an older person or an individual with more expertise before making any investments. Considering that Rahu is located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, you will need to avoid postponing any responsibilities and avoid delaying any needless delays in your professional life. In order to get the support and praise of your superiors at work, this is the only method by which you can acquire it. Your prior efforts in the sphere of education will reap favourable rewards this week. Continue to put up your best effort. In addition, if you are thinking about embarking on a journey toward higher education, this period of time will be very favourable for you, as you will have favourable outcomes. However, throughout this time period, students who are studying for competitive examinations will need to continue to put in a little bit more effort.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
The placement of Rahu in the fourth house of your Moon sign will cause you to experience feelings of emotional vulnerability this week, regardless of the circumstances. On the surface, you can appear to be a typical person; yet, on the inside, you will be uncertain and restless about what it is that you want out of life. This week, you will see financial benefits as a result of Ketu's placement in the tenth house of your Moon sign; yet, in spite of these gains, you will not be content with the money. The money that you get may appear to be less than what you anticipated, which may cause you to feel a sense of disappointment. When faced with such a circumstance, it is essential to have the understanding that a person's desires will never decrease, regardless of how wealthy they become.
On account of this, you will have to acquire the ability to be satisfied with the money that you have. This week, there is a possibility that a family gathering or a fortunate event will take place, which will result in the creation of a joyous environment within the family and will bring happiness to all members of the family. Celebrations such as a wedding or a child's birthday are examples of these joyous occasions. When you are at work this week, you should use extreme caution if you are employed. In such a case, the schemes that your adversaries have devised might get you into a lot of difficulty. This week, there will be a lot of beneficial improvements that will occur in the students' educational experiences. Those who have always dreamed of attending school in another country may find that this period is very useful.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
The placement of Rahu in the third house of your Moon sign indicates that this week will be a time of significant improvement for your health. Be sure to steer clear of any and all long-distance travel during this period, and if you really must go on a vacation, wait until you have had a medical examination before you go out. Due to Jupiter's location in the eighth house of your Moon sign, this week will finally release any considerable quantity of money that has been held up in compensation, loans, or other financial obligations related to your financial situation. There is a prospect of financial gain for a great number of people who were born under your sign at this time due to the position and aspect of numerous planets that are considered to be fortunate.
There are a lot of judgements that you make that are focused on yourself and your requirements. It is important to remember that this week, rather than concentrating too much on yourself, you should pay more attention to the requirements of other members of your family. When making any preparations, it is imperative that you do not overlook their requirements. If you are interested in beginning a new endeavour with a partner, this week is highly recommended. Both you and your partner will benefit from this in terms of financial well-being. However, before you join forces with a partner, give serious consideration to the possibility that poor communication might lead to conflict between the two of you. This week, having the support of your siblings might assist in boosting your confidence. However, in order to better your academic performance, it is recommended that you put your pride aside and seek their assistance.
Lucky Colour: Royal Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, you may have feelings of depression as a result of Ketu's placement in the ninth house of your Moon sign. As a result, you may find that you are unable to direct your thoughts toward achieving your objectives. Immediately addressing this issue is necessary, as the bad influence it might have on your health could lead to a reduction in your overall health. Because of this, it is ideal to chat to a pleasant person who is nearby, as the things that they say will provide you contentment and peace due to their insightfulness. As a result of Rahu's position in the second house of your Moon sign, you will have good fortune this week, which will be beneficial to your financial life. If, on the other hand, you want to make any investments within this time period, you should first evaluate the circumstances before making a commitment.
In the alternative, your money can become trapped. When you are organising a party, it is a good idea to invite your close friends since there will be a lot of people who will make you feel better. In addition, this week, you will easily grab the attention of your family members without necessarily accomplishing something that is particularly noteworthy. As a means of advancing your career, you will not hesitate to participate in actions that are against the law. Despite the fact that doing so could provide you with a momentary sense of fulfilment, it might get you into significant difficulties in the long run. As a result, there should be no wrongdoing. If you were born under your sign, you will need to put in a lot of effort this week to do well in competitive examinations. It is quite possible that your expertise will lead to a great deal of success in gaining a better option if you are seeking a suitable career after completing your higher education course.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Your energy levels will plunge this week as a result of Rahu's placement in the first house of your Moon sign. This is despite the fact that you are likely to achieve success in a significant endeavour this week. Your ability to maintain your energy levels will be hindered as a result of this, which may result in some complications. This coming week will bring about considerable improvements in your financial situation as a result of Jupiter's placement in the sixth house of your Moon sign. You will be able to conveniently repay invoices and payments that have been outstanding for a long time. During this period, however, you should refrain from lending your money.
Receiving an invitation to the award ceremony for your child would bring happiness to you and your family for sure. He or she will fulfil all of your expectations, and you will be able to see the realisation of your dreams through him or her, which will cause tears to well up in your eyes. If you choose to watch a web series on your mobile phone during your spare time at work this week, it is possible that your superiors may express disapproval of your behaviour, which will also have an effect on your image with them. Based on your weekly horoscope, it appears that this period of time will be particularly favourable for students who are seeking higher education. Because of this, you will have a better understanding of every subject, which will enable you to make significant choices for your future.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Over the course of this week, you should focus on activities that can help enhance your health. In order to do this, you will need to consume a diet that is both healthy and nutritious, including fruits and green leafy vegetables. During this week, long-term investments have the potential to generate large earnings, since Jupiter is now located in the fifth house, according to your Moon sign. However, before you make any conclusions, you will need to discuss the matter with your more experienced peers. On account of the fact that members of your family will carry a special relevance in your life this week, it is quite probable that you will seek their guidance on a variety of significant life decisions. Additionally, some of you could spend money on jewellery or goods for the home. In accordance with the moon sign that you have, Saturn will be in the first house, which indicates that you will be successful in obtaining tremendous achievement in your professional life during the course of this week.
In addition, the fact that a significant number of planets are located in your zodiac sign is a sign that you will achieve greater levels of diligence, productivity, and efficiency in your professional life. You will be the recipient of acclaim from upper management as a result of your diplomatic and courteous approach, which will enable you to negotiate tough circumstances with ease. A significant number of students will be subjected to additional pressure from their families and relatives regarding their future employment this week, which will hinder them from concentrating on their academic pursuits. Consequently, you need to be aware of the fact that if you are the sole person responsible for deciding on a professional path, you should avoid making any judgements under any kind of pressure. Therefore, you should comprehend this on your own, and if it is required, you should discuss it with the members of your family.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7