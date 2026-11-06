Dhanteras 2026: The Astrological Significance Of Buying Gold And Silver

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival and is one of India’s most important occasions for buying gold and silver. In 2026, it falls on Friday, November 6, with the Trayodashi tithi beginning at 10:30 AM that day and ending at 10:47 AM on November 7.
For millions of families, the purchase of a gold coin, silver utensil, or piece of jewellery is more than a shopping ritual. It is a symbolic act of inviting Lakshmi—the goddess of wealth—into the home, honouring Dhanvantari, the divine physician, and seeking Kubera’s blessings for stable prosperity.
Why Dhanteras Is Auspicious:
'Dhanteras' is a word derived from 'dhan' (wealth) and 'teras' (thirteenth), the thirteenth lunar day.
or Trayodashi, of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Also, the tithi is auspicious for starting new work, financial transactions, worshipping wealth gods and buying long-lasting items.
Three big names are associated with the day:
Goddess Lakshmi, the personification of abundance, fortune and household well-being.
Lord Kubera, the treasurer of the gods and the embodiment of accumulated wealth.
Lord Dhanvantari, physician of the gods, rose up bearing a pot of amrita, thus linking Dhanteras with health and healing.
The combination is important. Dhanteras is more than simply celebrating money. It ties prosperity to health, security, gratitude and responsible management of resources.
The Astrology Behind Gold:
In traditional Indian belief, gold is associated with radiance, authority, vitality, and enduring value. It is often linked with the Sun, whose energy represents confidence, leadership, and life force; in several astrological traditions, gold is also connected with Jupiter (Guru), the planet of wisdom, expansion, and prosperity.
Buying gold on Dhanteras is therefore seen as a way of aligning oneself with these qualities. A gold coin, bangle, chain, or small ornament becomes a tangible reminder of an intention: to build security gradually, preserve family wealth, and welcome abundance with respect rather than greed.
There is also a practical logic behind the tradition. Gold has long been treated in Indian households as a store of value, passed across generations and used during emergencies. The ritual encourages families to think about savings and asset-building at least once a year, making the spiritual symbolism inseparable from financial prudence.
The Astrology Behind Silver:
Silver means something different, but it complements it. In Vedic astrology, it is associated with the Moon (Chandra), which rules the mind, emotions, intuition, nurturing and inner peace. Silver is therefore traditionally thought to be calming, purifying and protective.
Silver coins, bowls, lamps, idols and utensils are favourite purchases for Dhanteras, as they are auspicious and useful. Silver coins can be kept in the puja room or locker, and silver utensils and diyas can be used for household worship.
Gold is a symbol of stability and long-term wealth, while silver is often viewed as a sign of emotional balance and domestic harmony. Together they form a full idea of prosperity: security of the purse and peace of mind.
The Significance of Friday:
Dhanteras 2026 falls on a Friday, a day traditionally associated with Shukra (Venus). Venus governs beauty, luxury, comfort, relationships, refinement, and material enjoyment. For this reason, some astrological traditions view a Friday Dhanteras as especially meaningful for buying jewellery, decorative items, and objects associated with beauty and comfort.
However, astrology-minded families usually do not rely on the weekday alone. They also consider the tithi, nakshatra, Pradosh Kaal, and local panchang calculations. The most widely followed evening window for Dhanteras puja in New Delhi is 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM, during Pradosh Kaal; timings differ by city, so a local panchang should be checked.
Auspicious Timings for Buying:
For those who follow muhurat traditions, the purchase is ideally made during a favourable period within the Trayodashi tithi. Published panchang-based guidance for New Delhi, it lists several auspicious choghadiya windows on November 6: 12:04 PM to 1:26 PM, 4:10 PM to 5:32 PM, and 8:48 PM to 10:27 PM.
Many families prefer to buy during the evening, close to the Lakshmi-Kubera puja, because the act of purchase then becomes part of the devotional ritual. Others buy earlier in the day to avoid festival crowds. The essential idea is not the exact minute but the intention behind the purchase: buying something useful, durable, and meaningful without financial strain.
What to Buy: Gold and Silver Choices
Traditional Dhanteras purchases include:
Gold coins or bars, often marked with Lakshmi, Ganesha, or auspicious symbols.
Gold jewellery, chosen for both adornment and long-term value.
Silver coins, commonly kept in the home shrine or safe.
Silver utensils, bowls, glasses, and diyas, which can be used in daily rituals.
Silver idols or decorative pieces, especially of Lakshmi and Ganesha.
For those who prefer not to buy physical metal, modern options include gold and silver ETFs, mutual funds, digital gold, and electronic receipts. These alternatives may suit investors who want exposure to precious metals without concerns about storage, making charges, or purity.
A Balanced View of the Tradition:
Astrology provides a language of intention, timing and symbolism but should not become a source of pressure. No astrological belief guarantees riches, nor does any purchase replace budgeting, insurance, emergency savings or informed investing. Dhanteras is the time for a thoughtful purchase within your means, ideally without debt or impulse spending.
Dhanteras has a deeper teaching as well – that prosperity is grown, not just purchased. Gold and silver are tokens to remind us to value the things that last: health, family, knowledge, disciplined saving, and generosity. When the family buys a small coin or utensil with gratitude, the ritual becomes an annual checkpoint for financial awareness.
Rituals That Complete the Purchase:
Many households perform a simple puja after bringing gold or silver home. The item may be cleaned, placed before Lakshmi and Kubera, marked with turmeric or kumkum, and offered flowers, incense, and sweets. Lighting a diya in the evening is also customary, reflecting the festival’s message of removing darkness and welcoming clarity.
Yama Deepam, the lighting of a lamp for Yama, is another important Dhanteras observance. It is traditionally associated with protection, longevity, and the removal of fear, reinforcing the day’s connection between wealth and well-being.
Dhanteras 2026 arrives on a Friday, during Kartik Krishna Trayodashi, giving the tradition an added layer of Venus-associated symbolism for those who follow planetary correspondences. But its enduring appeal lies in something simpler: it turns the act of buying into an act of hope, planning, and reverence.
Gold speaks of lasting value and confidence; silver speaks of calm, purity, and emotional well-being. Bought with care, they are not just precious metals but annual symbols of a family’s commitment to build a secure, harmonious and prosperous life.