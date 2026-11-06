Dhanteras 2026: The Astrological Significance Of Buying Gold And Silver

Why Dhanteras Is Auspicious:

'Dhanteras' is a word derived from 'dhan' (wealth) and 'teras' (thirteenth), the thirteenth lunar day.

or Trayodashi, of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Also, the tithi is auspicious for starting new work, financial transactions, worshipping wealth gods and buying long-lasting items.

Three big names are associated with the day:

Goddess Lakshmi, the personification of abundance, fortune and household well-being.

Lord Kubera, the treasurer of the gods and the embodiment of accumulated wealth.

Lord Dhanvantari, physician of the gods, rose up bearing a pot of amrita, thus linking Dhanteras with health and healing.

The combination is important. Dhanteras is more than simply celebrating money. It ties prosperity to health, security, gratitude and responsible management of resources.