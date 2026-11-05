Agnipath Scheme: How Centre’s Two-Year Agniveer Extension Opens New Route To Regular Service

Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath overhaul on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, on the recommendation of the three services
Agniveers who are not selected after four years will now get a two-year extension and another chance to join as regular soldiers
The revised system keeps the original 25 per cent merit-based absorption after four years and extends the remaining 75 per cent
The Union Cabinet has cleared a major overhaul of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Agniveers who are not selected for regular service after four years will now get two more years of engagement and, after that, another chance to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers. The decision was approved on Wednesday (November 4, 2026) on the recommendation of the three services.
The new arrangement opens a route for all willing Agniveers to be absorbed eventually, subject to merit and the selection rules in force. More than three lakh Agniveers are training at different stages across the three services.
The effect will be felt quickly, since the first batches are approaching the end of their initial four-year stint. Under the 2022 scheme, only 25 per cent were slated to stay on after four years and the rest were to move out.
Two-stage selection
The revised process will unfold in two phases.
First, 25 per cent of Agniveers will continue to be picked on merit for absorption after completing four years, as originally planned. The remaining 75 per cent, who would otherwise have exited with a contributory package, will now be offered a further two-year term.
"Their seniority is protected", Defense officials said regarding the remaining 75%. "On becoming regulars, they will be placed immediately after their own batchmates who joined the regular cadre after four years. They will therefore not become junior to any subsequent batch."
According to defence official the key criteria are that the Agniveer must be willing, physically fit and disciplined.
At the end of that extension, they may enter the Armed Forces as regular soldiers if they want to continue and satisfy the military's objective screening standards. In effect, every Agniveer in training will now have a chance at regular service.
The numbers are substantial. About 2.8 lakh Agniveers are serving in the Army, and roughly 19,000 of them are due to finish their initial four-year term. Across all three services, the number in training is above three lakh.
Additionally clarifying that the scheme has not been rolled back, officials said, "Only another engagement period of two years has been introduced, which creates a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed as regular soldiers after this engagement period."
Pay and benefits
Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani said the move came after a review of Agniveers' performance over the past four years. He said it would help keep the Armed Forces youthful while also preserving trained manpower.
Pay will increase during the extra term. Agniveers in the additional two years will receive Rs 43,500 in the first year and Rs 47,500 in the second, compared with the initial starting pay of Rs 30,000 for the first batch of Agniveers.
The Seva Nidhi package will also be upgraded for those who leave after the extended term. The government contribution will go up to 70 per cent, instead of the earlier 50-50 split between the Agniveer and the government.
Subramani also said the revision removes the case for any reservation elsewhere. No reservation is needed for them in paramilitary forces because the changed scheme already gives them enough opportunity in the Armed Forces, he said. The decision will improve operational efficiency, meet organisational needs and address Agniveers' aspirations, he added.
Performance review and rollout
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh backed the change in a post on X. “I sincerely thank PM Modi for taking the decision of additional 2-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. This would also provide enrollment of all willing Agniveers as regular soldiers after the tenure of 4/6 years, who meet the selection criteria.”
He added, “This decision is continuation of long-term structural reforms of our defence forces, aimed at creating a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military. It is not merely a recruitment policy; it is a way forward to prepare India’s military for the changing character of warfare,” he said.
Subramani said Agniveers were reviewed regularly, with annual assessments supported by a centralised database across all three services. “There were objective selection criteria, and a centralised database was maintained for all Agniveers across all three services to track their performance. Their performance was reviewed annually,” he said, adding that the decision was taken after that.
He said the final screen after the extra two years will look at adaptability, discipline and the absence of vigilance cases, among other factors. He also stressed that the current framework remains in force. “The Agnipath scheme has not been discontinued. It will continue. Secondly, this second engagement period of two years gives those Agniveers who have not been selected in the first four years a chance to serve longer,” the CDS said.
Subramani said the extension was meant for those who missed selection in the first round, not those found unfit. “Their relative experience… qualifications and skills are relative. It’s not that they are bad, it’s relative. So, in these two years, they get a chance to serve longer in the Army, with the provision that they can be enrolled as regular soldiers. This is a win-win situation,” he said.
He also pointed to positive feedback from the services. “Our objective assessment of the scheme, taking into account organisational efficiency and operational requirements, has highlighted the outstanding performance of Agniveers in physical fitness, motivation, morale and technological proficiency,” he said.
The rollout starts now. The first batch of Agniveers from the Indian Navy will finish their four-year term this month, followed by the first batches from the Army and the IAF at the end of next month.
Under the original Agnipath scheme announced in 2022, only 25 per cent of Agniveers were to be kept on in each service after four years and the rest were to exit. The services had earlier discussed with the Department of Military Affairs a sharp increase in the retention percentage and had exchanged multiple communications on the matter.