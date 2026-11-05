Land Dispute Turns Violent, Four Injured In Firing In UP Village

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Clash Erupts Over Property Fencing in Kanpur Village; Police Arrest Two Suspects

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Land Dispute Turns Violent
Land Dispute Turns Violent, Four Injured In Firing In UP
Summary of this article

  • Four people were injured after an orchard fencing dispute escalated into gunfire in UP's Dehli Ujagar village.

  • Police arrested two main accused, a father and son duo, while the injured remain hospitalized in stable condition.

  • Heavy police forces were deployed to maintain order after allegations of prior law enforcement negligence surfaced.

Four persons were injured when two groups clashed and opened fire following a land dispute in Dehli Ujagar village here, police said on Thursday.

Police have arrested two accused persons, identified as Ajay Pal Singh alias Munna (60) and his son Shashikant alias Gopu (36), in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vipin Tada told PTI.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the parties had purchased an orchard in the village around 15 days ago. Trouble broke out when members of the new owner's family reached the orchard and started fencing work, which was opposed by the other group, Tada said.

An argument between the two sides soon turned violent, with one side allegedly opening fire, leaving four people injured, he added.

The injured were identified as Mahesh Rajput, Akhilesh, Shiva and another person whose identity is yet to be established.

All four are stable, Tada said.

Tada, who visited the spot along with Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Deependra Nath Chaudhary, pulled up Bidhnu Station House Officer Tej Bahadur Singh over alleged negligence in handling complaints related to the dispute.

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BJP MLA from Bithoor Abhijeet Singh Sanga visited the injured at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital and met their families, assuring them of strict action against those responsible.

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