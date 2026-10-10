Violent Clashes Erupt In Brussels During Mass Anti-Austerity Demonstration

Tens of thousands marched in Brussels against proposed government spending cuts.
A violent faction clashed with police, who deployed tear gas and water cannons.
Belgium’s centre-right government aims to find 10 billion euros in savings through fund cuts.
Hundreds of protesters on Friday clashed with police in Brussels after a march was called by the trade unions of the country against the proposed government budget cuts.
On Friday, thousands of protesters assembled at the station, and a smaller group clashed with the police in Brussels. The group threw wooden beams, glass bottles and rubbish bins, according to The Belgian Times.
The police reportedly had to use water cannons and tear gas once the protest went violent. The police arrested around 20 people, mostly minors, from the protest.
Protesters shouted anti-police slogans as similar graffiti covered nearby walls. An AFP reporter saw rioters attack two buses after ordering passengers off, smashing windows and tearing out seats.
Youths set fire to trash cans, rental bikes, and scooters. Police stated that the rioters causing public disruption were not connected to the anti-austerity rally, which drew an estimated 30,000 peaceful marchers according to DW.
Violent scenes erupted during a massive demonstration in Brussels, where 30,000 to 50,000 protesters gathered in one of several nationwide trade union rallies against proposed government austerity measures.
The unrest follows a week of violent clashes in Liège, where local officials banned public gatherings after student protests led to shop vandalism, over 200 arrests, and injuries to dozens of police officers. Some of the demonstrators were carrying placards that said "I skipped class to defend class" and "Education is a right, not a privilege," Reuters reported.
Reason Behind Protests in Belgium?
Burdened by heavy public debt and a persistent budget deficit, Belgium’s centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, is working to cut €10 billion ($11.2 billion) by the end of its term in 2029.
Trade unions are fiercely opposing proposed health spending cuts and value-added tax (VAT) hikes, demanding instead that the government raise taxes on the country's wealthiest residents.
Belgium’s two largest trade unions, the ABVV and the Christian ACV, staged morning protests on Friday. Demonstrators marched from Brussels Central Station to Brussels South Station behind a shared message: “Stay out of our pockets,” Al Jazeera reported.
A wave of protests has been sweeping Europe, and it has now reached Belgium. Along with Brussels, students in France and Italy, and other countries are taking the streets over issues of education. Protestors have rallied in Spain over the housing crisis.