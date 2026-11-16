Romelu Lukaku Retires From Belgium Duty After 16-Year International Career

Romelu Lukaku announced his Belgium retirement on Monday in an emotional Instagram post
The 33-year-old ends his international career as Belgium’s record goalscorer with 94 goals in 135 matches
Lukaku played at four FIFA World Cups and three European Championships for Belgium
Romelu Lukaku has retired from international football, ending a 16-year run with Belgium as the country's record goalscorer. The 33-year-old striker announced the decision on Monday in an emotional Instagram post.
Lukaku finishes with 94 goals in 135 appearances for Belgium. He played at four FIFA World Cups and three European Championships, making him one of the defining figures of the country's golden generation.
"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team... I went through every emotion possible," Lukaku wrote on Instagram. "I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I'm grateful," he added.
He also thanked former teammates and coaches for backing him through his Belgium career and recognised the supporters who stayed with the team over the years.
Record-Breaking Career
Lukaku's numbers stand out.
He ends his Belgium career with 94 goals, which puts him fifth on the all-time list of men's international goalscorers. Only Cristiano Ronaldo on 146, Lionel Messi on 126, Ali Daei on 108 and India's Sunil Chhetri on 95 have scored more.
His 135 appearances also show how long he remained central to Belgium's plans. Lukaku made his debut at 16, then became the focal point of Belgium's attack.
That rise turned him into one of the country's most recognisable footballers. Over four World Cups and three European Championships, he stayed a constant presence in Belgium's forward line.
Federation Tribute
Belgium's football federation moved quickly.
The federation paid tribute to Lukaku after his announcement. "Through his personality, leadership, dedication and strong connection to the national team, he has earned a special place in the history of the Belgian Red Devils," the federation said in a statement.
It also traced his path from teenage debutant to regular at major international tournaments. The federation described his career as an inspiration for young footballers who dream of representing Belgium.
Club Career Continues
His playing career goes on.
Lukaku has retired only from internationals and will continue at club level. He is with Turkish side Fenerbahce after moving there from Napoli last summer.
The decision closes a major chapter for Belgian football. Lukaku leaves the national team as its record scorer and one of its most accomplished players.