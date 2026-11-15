Denmark Thrash Portugal 4-1 In Braga To Spoil Post-Ronaldo Era Opener

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Denmark produced a clinical display to hand Portugal a stunning 4-1 defeat in their UEFA Nations League Group A4 clash at Braga Municipal Stadium on Saturday, spoiling the hosts' emotional tributes to the recently retired Cristiano Ronaldo. After a tight opening, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg converted a penalty following a VAR review for a Rúben Dias handball. Denmark seized total control after the interval, with Rasmus Højlund firing home a crisp volley in the 50th minute before doubling his tally seven minutes later from the edge of the area. Defender Joachim Andersen headed in a fourth from a set-piece in the 75th minute to seal Portugal's heaviest-ever Nations League defeat. Substitute Bernardo Silva netted a stoppage-time consolation goal for the Seleção, who stay top of the group on 12 points ahead of second-placed Denmark on nine.

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UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Denmark
Denmark players celebrates at the the end of the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs Portugal
Denmark's Joachim Andersen celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Portugal vs Denmark
Denmark's Joachim Andersen, center right, scores his side's fourth goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Denmark vs Portugal
Denmark's Joakim Maehle, center, attempts a shot at goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Portugal vs Denmark
Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund scores his side's third goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Denmark vs Portugal
Denmark's Mohamed Daramy vies for the ball with Portugal's Pedro Neto, right, during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Portugal vs Denmark
Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Denmark vs Portugal
Portugal's Vitinha controls the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Portugal Denmark Nations League Soccer
Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Denmark Portugal Nations League Soccer
The video screen shows a tribute to former Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the 7th minute of the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League
Portugal players wearing shirts with the number 7 in a tribute to former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo stand on the pitch before the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark in Braga, Portugal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

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