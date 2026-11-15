Denmark Thrash Portugal 4-1 In Braga To Spoil Post-Ronaldo Era Opener

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 November 2026 4:42 pm

Denmark produced a clinical display to hand Portugal a stunning 4-1 defeat in their UEFA Nations League Group A4 clash at Braga Municipal Stadium on Saturday, spoiling the hosts' emotional tributes to the recently retired Cristiano Ronaldo. After a tight opening, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg converted a penalty following a VAR review for a Rúben Dias handball. Denmark seized total control after the interval, with Rasmus Højlund firing home a crisp volley in the 50th minute before doubling his tally seven minutes later from the edge of the area. Defender Joachim Andersen headed in a fourth from a set-piece in the 75th minute to seal Portugal's heaviest-ever Nations League defeat. Substitute Bernardo Silva netted a stoppage-time consolation goal for the Seleção, who stay top of the group on 12 points ahead of second-placed Denmark on nine.