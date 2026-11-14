How Much Donation Did Jesus De Miguel's Family Get? Know Crowdfunded Amount Raised For Late Footballer

Jesús de Miguel’s family thanked donors after receiving funds from Fran Sol’s crowdfunding campaign
The campaign has raised €217,895, or more than 72 per cent of its €300,000 target, with about 5,400 donations
The Royal Spanish Football Federation handed Jesús Owono a 12-match suspension on Friday, November 13
Jesús de Miguel’s family have thanked donors after a crowdfunding campaign raised €217,895 following the striker’s death, while FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has been handed a 12-match suspension. The family acknowledged the support in a statement published by the Spanish players’ association AFE.
The campaign, launched by footballer Fran Sol, had drawn about 5,400 donations by November 14. It has crossed 72 per cent of its €300,000 target and remains open.
The disciplinary outcome has also been confirmed. The Royal Spanish Football Federation handed Owono the 12-match ban on Friday, November 13, less than two weeks after the collision that led to De Miguel’s death on November 3.
Crowdfunding Support
The backing has been wide.
In the AFE statement, De Miguel’s family said: “We have already received the donations from the crowdfunding campaign launched by the footballer Fran Sol, and we would like to express our deepest thanks and gratitude to everyone for this outpouring of love and support that we have received.”
They added: “We have been deeply moved to see such a large number of people rally around this initiative. Every kind gesture means a great deal to us, and we want you to know that we have received all these kind sentiments with the utmost love”.
The family also said: “We extend our deepest thanks to everyone who contributed with their kind messages, in words that seemed simple yet carried every meaning of gratitude for a family still living through the impact of the shock, and trying to find some comfort in the solidarity of the thousands around them”.
The campaign has raised €217,895 towards its €300,000 target as of November 14. It has logged about 5,400 donations, which takes it to more than 72 per cent of the goal.
Several figures from Spanish football have contributed. Cádiz president Cristian Siptin donated €15,000, Ceuta president Luhay Hamido gave €3,500, Pedro Porro donated €3,500, Marc Bartra contributed €3,000 and Alex Remiro and Borja Iglesias gave €2,500 each.
Matchday Tragedy
The fatal collision came in play.
The incident took place on Monday, November 2, during a Segunda División match between CD Tenerife and FC Andorra. The score was 2-2 when De Miguel went up for a high ball and Owono came off his line to deal with it.
The collision left De Miguel in cardiac arrest and stopped the match. Medical staff rushed on to the pitch to treat him as players and spectators watched.
Owono received a straight red card for the challenge. De Miguel was taken for further treatment and his death was announced the next day, on November 3.
The tragedy triggered grief across Spanish football and led to the fundraising effort for his family. Owono later spoke of his shock and grief after the incident.
“These are the hardest days of my life. I find it extremely difficult to express my feelings, and I am unable to come to terms with what happened. I feel great pain at the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family and of everyone who loved him,” Owono said.
He added: “I know there are many matters that must be dealt with, and I will face everything that comes with the utmost respect. But right now, I cannot think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are living through. Rest in peace, Jesus”.
Disciplinary Fallout
The sanction is now official.
The RFEF handed Owono a 12-match suspension on Friday, November 13. The punishment followed the November 2 collision in which the 25-year-old goalkeeper rushed out of his area and struck De Miguel while trying to defend the ball.
Owono will now miss matches for FC Andorra for the length of the ban. The decision came less than two weeks after the incident, with both clubs and the wider Spanish football community still mourning De Miguel.