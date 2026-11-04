LPG Prices Soar In Pakistan, Families Cut Meals: What We Know

In Lahore, 33-year-old rickshaw driver Rashid Ali told Reuters that his daily earnings, which previously averaged around $6.50, had fallen to about $3. His family has cut its food consumption to two meals a day as he struggles to cover household expenses. Ali has driven an LPG-powered rickshaw for 13 years and said he now spends much of the day on the road without making enough to meet his family's basic needs.