/EAM S. Jaishankar highlighted the transformative role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in driving good governance and economic inclusion at CHOGM 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.
He showcased India's scale-tested models in digital payments and technology-enabled service delivery as accessible blueprints for Commonwealth nations.
Jaishankar also briefed member states on India's expanding network of Free Trade Agreements to support predictable global supply chains.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the significance of digital public infrastructure for "good governance and financial responsibility" at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session in Antigua and Barbuda.
Jaishankar arrived in St. John's on Tuesday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). He was welcomed at the airport by Foreign Minister Everly Chet Greene and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes.
"Highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility. Has helped democratise our economies by expanding opportunities. The Indian example is instructive," Jaishankar posted on social media after the meeting on Tuesday.
Jaishankar also spoke about India's recent Free Trade Agreements and other ongoing negotiations at the meeting.
"Such understandings will contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains," he said.
The theme of this year's CHOGM is accelerating partnerships and investment for a prosperous Commonwealth.