Ambala Blast: Pakistan-Based Shahzad Bhatti Recruited Ghaziabad Man To Transport Explosives, NIA Says

NIA alleges Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti recruited a 25-year-old Ghaziabad man to transport an explosives-laden vehicle from Ferozpur to Ambala.
Bhatti later asked the recruit to withdraw after learning he was travelling with a friend.
Investigators allege Bhatti's network recruited local operatives through social media for logistics and attacks.
Pakistani terrorist-gangster Shahzad Bhatti allegedly recruited a Ghaziabad-based man through social media to transport an explosives-laden car from Ferozpur to Ambala in January, but later asked him to withdraw from the plan after learning that he was travelling with a friend, Hindustan Times reported citing National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials.
The revelations emerged during the agency's investigation into a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala on January 10. The Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) claimed responsibility for the explosion on Instagram, and investigators traced the account's IP address to Pakistan.
According to the report, Bhatti recruited the 25-year-old man, identified as Satyam, through Instagram, WhatsApp and Signal to allegedly drive a vehicle carrying explosives and LPG cylinders to Ambala.
Bhatti Asked Recruit To Withdraw Over Confidentiality Concerns
The report said Satyam had agreed to transport the vehicle and was added to a Signal group involving other accused in the conspiracy.
"Satyam was even added to a Signal chat group in which other co-accused were members. He shared his photograph with the others involved in the conspiracy, who also shared their location. He had keenly agreed to take the vehicle to Ambala," an official told Hindustan Times.
However, allegedly Bhatti later asked him to back out after learning that he was travelling with a taxi driver friend, which could compromise the confidentiality of the operation.
Investigators had earlier said the police station was targeted after reconnaissance of potential targets in Punjab and Haryana. The NIA took over the case and filed a charge sheet against eight people, including Bhatti and Satyam, in July.
The agency subsequently said a Nokia phone manufactured in Pakistan had been used to trigger the blast.
The other accused named in the charge sheet are Karamjit Singh alias Tony, Akash, Soureb alias Sobi alias Sourab, Raman Kumar, Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha and Amarjeet Singh alias Ambi.
NIA Probe Links Bhatti To Recruitment Of Local Operatives
Bhatti, around 45, is a resident of Lahore and is believed to be operating from Brazil under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the report added. Multiple central agencies and state police forces have launched a crackdown on his network in recent months.
In September, the Union Home Ministry declared the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Security agencies had earlier dismantled parts of the network, arresting more than 200 suspects across 14 states in August.
The NIA's broader investigation into attacks targeting police stations and personnel in Punjab over the past couple of years has revealed that Bhatti allegedly established operational modules in India and recruited local operatives to arrange logistics and procure explosives.
According to intelligence agencies, the network used social media to approach young Indians, offering money or employment and allegedly drawing some recruits into activities including threats, extortion, arson and petrol bomb attacks.
The investigation is part of a wider effort by agencies to identify the network's local operatives, recruitment channels and alleged links to cross-border handlers.