Bhatti Vikramarka says his name, along with that of Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, was placed on the “doubtful list”.
He alleges that Form 7 applications are being used to target Opposition voters for deletion from the electoral rolls.
The Telangana Congress has deployed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to ensure that eligible voters are not excluded from the electoral rolls.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to undermine citizens’ voting rights, alleging that Opposition supporters are being targeted for deletion.
In an interview with Outlook, Vikramarka questions the impartiality of the Election Commission (EC), saying that his name, along with that of former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, was placed on the “doubtful list”. He discusses the Congress’s efforts to prevent the exclusion of eligible voters in Telangana, the alleged misuse of Form 7 applications and the party’s campaign against Vote Chori.
What do you think of the SIR of electoral rolls? Do you believe it threatens the voting rights of citizens and undermines India's democratic framework?
SIR is causing serious damage to our independent democracy. Our Constitution has given every citizen of this country the right to vote. Through this right, citizens are free to elect their own government. This is the beauty of democracy and one of its fundamental principles.
Unfortunately, the Indian government is trying to snatch away the voting rights of individual citizens, particularly those who are unlikely to vote for the BJP. This is a very dangerous development. And they are doing it through the EC in the name of SIR. That is where things are going wrong.
Rahul ji [Gandhi] has been speaking about this. Whenever he raised the issue, BJP leaders dismissed it as a political matter. But today, two other members of the EC have themselves come forward and spoken about what is happening. With this established, people are shocked to realise that Indian democracy faces a serious threat.
We have secured our democracy through the sacrifices of lakhs of people, and we must protect it. That is what the Indian National Congress is trying to do. It is not just about protecting Congress voters; it is about protecting the voting rights of every Indian citizen.
Why are people questioning the impartiality of the EC and demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation?
It is the foremost duty of the EC to build trust among the people of India. We are hearing concerns about the alleged bias of the Chief Election Commissioner. It is the Commission’s responsibility to ensure that people have confidence in the fairness and impartiality of elections. This is why people are demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.
Even my name was placed on the doubtful list, and this has happened to several senior leaders. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s name was also placed on the list, and he too received a notice. The Election Commission needs to restore public confidence.
What steps is the Telangana Congress taking to ensure that eligible voters are not excluded from the electoral rolls during the SIR process?
Even in Telangana, attempts are being made to address this issue. As party workers, we have appointed all our BLAs, who are actively working on the ground. Through them, we will ensure, to the maximum extent possible, that the Election Commission does not deprive our citizens of their right to vote in the name of the SIR process.
What about the Form 7 deletions that are coming to light?
In the name of Form 7 deletions, voters who support Opposition parties are being identified through social media and analytical processes.
Lists are being prepared of people who oppose the BJP or support other political parties. Their names are being shortlisted, and Form 7 applications are being uploaded from a centralised control room to have their names deleted from the electoral rolls.
This is what has happened, and it has also been established. The danger is that by the time an individual comes to know that an application has been filed to delete their name, the deadline may already have passed.
How will Telangana stop this? What will the state do about it?
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, we have already alerted all our district commissioners and BLAs. They have been asked to remain careful and vigilant to protect the voting rights of our citizens.
Will people come together under the Vote Chori campaign? People have other concerns, such as food and housing. Will they unite over this issue?
The solutions to people’s problems come through legislative houses, where decisions are taken and laws are made. If the people sitting in these legislative houses do not have any concern for these issues, citizens will face serious problems. This is what the BJP is trying to do now. It has no concern for the people of this country and is trying to prevent parties that genuinely care about them from coming to power.
To address these issues, the right party must be elected to power, and people must have the right to vote it out of power. That is what the BJP is trying to prevent. The basic way to solve our problems is to exercise our right to vote and elect a government of our choice that can address them.