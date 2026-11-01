A.

SIR is causing serious damage to our independent democracy. Our Constitution has given every citizen of this country the right to vote. Through this right, citizens are free to elect their own government. This is the beauty of democracy and one of its fundamental principles.

Unfortunately, the Indian government is trying to snatch away the voting rights of individual citizens, particularly those who are unlikely to vote for the BJP. This is a very dangerous development. And they are doing it through the EC in the name of SIR. That is where things are going wrong.

Rahul ji [Gandhi] has been speaking about this. Whenever he raised the issue, BJP leaders dismissed it as a political matter. But today, two other members of the EC have themselves come forward and spoken about what is happening. With this established, people are shocked to realise that Indian democracy faces a serious threat.

We have secured our democracy through the sacrifices of lakhs of people, and we must protect it. That is what the Indian National Congress is trying to do. It is not just about protecting Congress voters; it is about protecting the voting rights of every Indian citizen.