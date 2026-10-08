Cong, INDIA Bloc Parties Hold Rally In Hyderabad Demanding CEC's Resignation

Hyderabad rally: Congress and INDIA bloc parties organized a protest march in Hyderabad.
Core demand: The demonstration specifically demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).
Alliance unity: Opposition leaders united to voice concerns regarding the Election Commission.
Telangana Congress leaders, ministers and members from INDIA bloc parties on Thursday held a rally here demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.
The rally, organised as part of the INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' campaign, was held from the Indira Gandhi statue in Necklace Road here to the Lok Bhavan.
Telangana ministers, including Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao, and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud participated.
The leaders and workers of CPI, CPI(M), MCPI(U), Telangana Jana Samiti and other parties also took part in the rally.
Holding placards and party flags, they raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CEC Kumar and others.
Speaking to reporters, Goud alleged that PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to win elections using the Election Commission.
The agitation will continue till Kumar quits, he added.
Minister Prabhakar demanded the resignation of Kumar and said that the Election Commission should function transparently.
Later, police took away Goud and others from Lok Bhavan in a vehicle.