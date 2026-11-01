JP Nadda called the INDIA bloc rally an attempt to create unrest and accused the Opposition of using electoral-roll revision for political gain.
Rekha Gupta joined a BJP-led counter-march in west Delhi, alongside Hardeep Singh Puri and other party leaders, to protest the rally’s timing on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.
BJP leaders also challenged Rahul Gandhi’s claims about restrictions on rally participants and raised concerns over possible disruption to Delhi’s festive-season trade.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday criticised the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of politicising democratic institutions and hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by choosing November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, for the demonstration.
Union Minister JP Nadda described the Opposition gathering as an attempt to create unrest and destabilise an elected government, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined a BJP-led counter-march in west Delhi alongside Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other party leaders. The BJP organised the parallel march to remember the victims of the 1984 violence and protest against the Congress rally.
Nadda Calls Opposition Rally An Attempt To Create Anarchy
Nadda accused the Congress and its allies of using the issue of electoral-roll revision to further their political interests. In his remarks, he called the rally an “orchestrated drama” and alleged that the Opposition was attempting to create unrest under the banner of democracy. He also warned Rahul Gandhi against seeking to destabilise an elected government through street protests, saying political change should take place through democratic means. Nadda further invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, accusing the Congress of disregarding the memory of those killed by holding its rally on November 1.
Delhi BJP president and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra had earlier announced the counter-march in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, saying the Congress had hurt Sikh sentiments by choosing the anniversary of the violence for its political programme. He said Sikh families and community organisations affected by the 1984 attacks wanted the Congress to apologise for the killings before attempting to relaunch Rahul Gandhi politically. The march was led by Hardeep Singh Puri and saw participation from Gupta, BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood and other party representatives, along with members of the Sikh community.
BJP Questions Rally Timing, Raises Traders’ Concerns
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also challenged Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was attempting to prevent people from travelling to Delhi for the rally. Calling the allegation a “lie”, Patra asked Gandhi to provide evidence of anyone being stopped. He also criticised the Opposition for postponing its planned symbolic proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the INDIA bloc lacked unity and organisational capacity.
BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad had separately questioned the choice of November 1, alleging that the rally would hurt Sikh sentiments. He also accused Gandhi of ignoring traders’ concerns over possible disruption to business during the Diwali shopping season. The BJP had earlier criticised the Congress for refusing the Chamber of Trade and Industry’s appeal to postpone the gathering until after the festive period, citing potential losses to Delhi’s markets.
BJP leaders also criticised the rally through public messaging. The Delhi BJP unit released a poster titled ‘Thago Ka Mela’ (Fair of Thugs), featuring Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders and accusing them of spreading rumours and creating anarchy. The Opposition, meanwhile, has maintained that its rally was organised to protest alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and demand accountability from the Election Commission.