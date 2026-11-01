Nadda Calls Opposition Rally An Attempt To Create Anarchy

Nadda accused the Congress and its allies of using the issue of electoral-roll revision to further their political interests. In his remarks, he called the rally an “orchestrated drama” and alleged that the Opposition was attempting to create unrest under the banner of democracy. He also warned Rahul Gandhi against seeking to destabilise an elected government through street protests, saying political change should take place through democratic means. Nadda further invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, accusing the Congress of disregarding the memory of those killed by holding its rally on November 1.