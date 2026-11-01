Will Expedite Hearing, Provide Citizenship To 2.5 Lakh Petitioners Under CAA By Dec 31: Bengal CM

Summary of this article

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari promises CAA citizenship to 2.5 lakh petitioners by December 31.

Adhikari announces ₹50 crore for the development of the Matua community.

He says eligible Scheduled Caste beneficiaries receiving CAA citizenship will also get SC certificates.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday asserted that the government would expedite hearing and provide citizenship under the CAA to 2.5 lakh petitioners in the state by December 31.

Addressing the International Matua Gosai Convention 2026 at Thakurnagar, the traditional stronghold of the Matuas, in North 24 Parganas district, Adhikari credited the community's support for the formation of the BJP government in the state.

He also announced that Rs 50 crore would be granted for the development of the community.

"Only 25,000 people have received citizenship under CAA in West Bengal so far... We will expedite the hearing and provide citizenship to 2.5 lakh petitioners by December 31," Adhikari said.

"The CMs of all other states have implemented CAA, and those eligible got their citizenship... Only Mamata Banerjee opposed it," he said.The CM also announced that all genuine Scheduled Castes getting citizenship under CAA will be provided with SC certificates.

"This government in West Bengal could be formed because of support from the Matua community," he added.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters at Thakurnagar, Adhikari said his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, did nothing for the Matua community in the state and instead divided them.