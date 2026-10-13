Suvendu To Visit Delhi For BRICS Dinner Meeting On Tuesday

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West Bengal Leader Suvendu Adhikari Set to Join High-Profile BRICS Dinner Meeting and Key Bilateral Discussions in the Capital

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Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Photo: Instagram@suvenduwb
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Visit: Suvendu Adhikari scheduled a sudden trip to New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon following an invitation from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

  • BRICS Dinner & Meeting: The visit includes attending a special BRICS dinner meeting organized by the Union Home Ministry alongside selected MPs.

  • Same-Day Return: He adjusted his Durga Puja inauguration schedule in Bengal to complete the Delhi visit and return the same night.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said he will visit New Delhi on Tuesday to attend a BRICS-related dinner meeting at the invitation of the Union Home Ministry.

The CM said he will return to Kolkata later at night, subject to the completion of his engagements.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a Durga Puja in Ranaghat in Nadia district, Adhikari said, "On behalf of the Union home minister, a BRICS dinner meeting has been hosted. I will leave in the afternoon and return tonight."

He said a few MPs from West Bengal have also been invited to the programme and they would attend the meeting.

During the interaction, reporters also sought his response to remarks attributed to the Hindu Jagran Manch over biryani, including a statement that people should buy biryani from Hindu-owned shops.

Responding to the issue, Adhikari said everyone has the right to express views.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari - Instagram@suvenduwb
Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo - Credits- Imago / Nur Photo
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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari - Photo: PTI

"Everyone has the right to express their views. They are expressing their opinions. There is freedom of speech in our country," he said.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari inaugurated the Durga Puja organised by the Ranaghat 4 Palli Durga Utsav Committee in Nadia district.

He arrived at Chhatimtala Ground in Habibpur by helicopter before travelling by road to the puja pandal in Ranaghat.

Ranaghat Uttar Paschim MLA Parthasarathi Chatterjee and other local leaders were present at the inauguration function.

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