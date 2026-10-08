The confrontation has not been restricted to Kolkata. At Midnapore College, around 25 students were injured in a Students’ Federation of India (SFI)-ABVP clash in August. The SFI had been holding a meeting to protest violence at JU when alleged ABVP activists arrived. SFI supporters alleged that they were attacked with sticks and iron rods. The ABVP gave the opposite account. The clash therefore illustrates a recurring pattern in Bengal’s new campus politics: each organisation presents itself as the victim and the other as the aggressor. But the political consequence is already clear: the space in which the ABVP is expanding is becoming increasingly contested.