On the evening of October 26, Parvati Hembram Soren’s house in West Arjunda village in Purba Medinipur turned into a scene of violent confrontation. A mob of 30 entered the house, assaulted her family members, accused them of religious conversion and seized the Bible. The demands, she alleged, were straightforward: abandon Christianity and return to Hinduism.
A few days before this incident, three Christian families in Patlapur village in Paschim Medinipur were reportedly assaulted for “adopting Christianity for financial benefits”. One woman alleged that she was dragged out of her home, beaten and subjected to a “forced purification ritual”.
In the first week of October, a group gathered outside St Louis Catholic Church in Jalalkhali in Nadia district and disrupted a conference organised to discuss the Holy Bible in the Santhali language. The group vandalised the property and accused the congregation of conducting religious conversions.
The reported rise in attacks on Christians in West Bengal, coincidentally since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in May, has raised serious questions about religious freedom, the growing influence of Hindu nationalist organisations and the political atmosphere in the state, say experts.
Organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagran Manch, which have been accused of involvement in several incidents, justify the attacks, saying Christian organisations are converting poor Hindus by offering money, medical assistance and other benefits.
While Raja Pramanik, the head of the Bajrang Dal’s Kulpi unit, alleged that Christian groups were receiving foreign funds and offering financial incentives, Sanu Ghosh, a BJP mandal IT cell office-bearer, said that priests were brought from outside to influence villagers. He added that people were being offered Rs 10,000—20,000 to convert, but provided no evidence to substantiate the claim.
At least 48 incidents have been reported across the state since May, however, fIRs were registered in only 15.
Christians in West Bengal face growing anxiety ahead of Christmas as attacks on the community continue across several districts. They are avoiding grand ceremonies and gatherings, says Herod Mullick, the founder of the Bangiya Christiya Parishad (BCP), an advocacy forum representing Catholic and non-Catholic Christian communities in West Bengal.
There is also widespread anger. Hundreds of members of the Christian community marched through Kolkata on November 7 to protest against the series of Hindutva mob attacks, acts of vandalism and alleged intimidation targeting churches, prayer meetings and worship centres across several districts of the state. According to the BCP, which organised the march, at least 48 incidents targeting Christian prayer gatherings and places of worship have been reported across the state since May, however, first information reports were registered in only 15 of these cases. Earlier, at a mega-prayer rally called on November 1 by the organisation, a sea of people from Kolkata and surrounding districts gathered and walked to express their dissent over the rapid attacks.
While Christian leaders say that these accusations of conversion are increasingly being used to create hostility towards their communities, BCP’s Mullick adds that such incidents have increased across districts and that repeated requests for a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari have gone unanswered.
The BCP submitted complaints to the National Human Rights Commission, West Bengal Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Minorities on October 5, alleging that prayer gatherings were being disrupted, misleading videos circulated and police action failed to protect victims.
Political Implications
The attacks have taken a political turn. While Kunal Ghosh from the Trinamool Congress, which was in power in West Bengal for 15 years until May, accused the BJP of pursuing “politics of fear”, when contacted, BJP Rajya Sabha member Rahul Sinha claimed he was not aware of any such incidents. Earlier in September, Amit Malviya, who was the co-incharge for West Bengal for the BJP, rejected allegations of organised attacks on Christians and argued that isolated objections to prayer meetings were being portrayed as systematic persecution.
After a series of attacks, a people’s tribunal was organised in Kolkata on November 2. Accusing that the frequency and intensity of anti-Christian violence have reached alarming levels, veteran journalist and human rights activist John Dayal says: “The silence of the chief minister and Union home minister is raising questions about whether influential political quarters are turning a blind eye to the violence.” Historian Tanika Sarkar expressed shock at the testimonies of victims.
Former Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar adds that since the BJP does not have a local base, they hit soft targets like informal Christian congregations to gain prominence and describes the approach as the “maaro-peeto psychology of the ruling party”. Social activist Harsh Mander, who also attended the tribunal, spoke of an “accumulated incentive to commit violence”. His observation points to a possible atmosphere of impunity, in which people may feel encouraged to attack minorities if they believe they will face little accountability.
Ideology Angle
What are the wider implications of these attacks? Apoorvanand, a professor at Delhi University and public intellectual, says that the ongoing violence must be understood within the framework of Hindutva and its conception of Indian identity. “There are three enemies of Hindus, or Bharat, as they say: Muslims, Christians and communists. These are their eternal enemies. They should either be exterminated or permanently dominated,” he argues.
Elaborating that such attacks on Christians have been taking place in other BJP-ruled states, he describes the violence in Bengal as an extension of a wider national pattern. “Earlier, these attacks didn’t happen in Bengal because the BJP was not in power. Now, since Bengal has to be turned into a Hindu state, you will see these frenzied attacks. If you don’t indulge in violence, how will you establish hierarchy?” he asks.
He also raises concerns about Christian institutions, including churches, schools and hospitals, arguing that intimidation could be intended to weaken their presence and influence. He questioned the idea of ghar wapsi, saying that Hindu identity is closely linked to caste and that the concept of bringing converts back into Hinduism raises questions about which caste they would belong to. His explanation places the attacks within a larger ideological struggle over religious identity, social hierarchy and minority rights.
While experts weigh in, the attacks continue. On November 5, a group of locals in Basanti in South 24 Parganas burnt effigies of local Christian priests and submitted a memorandum to the police station against them. The protest was organised by Adivasi Eilya Parishad, a local organisation, whose representatives said that Adivasis are being lured for conversion on the promise of curing disease.
For now, there is an apparent gap between the BJP leadership’s stated opposition to violence and the continuing allegations of attacks on Christian congregations. Whether the state government ensures impartial investigations, accountability and protection for religious minorities remains to be seen.
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Kunal Chatterjee is a freelance journalist based in Kolkata