There is also widespread anger. Hundreds of members of the Christian community marched through Kolkata on November 7 to protest against the series of Hindutva mob attacks, acts of vandalism and alleged intimidation targeting churches, prayer meetings and worship centres across several districts of the state. According to the BCP, which organised the march, at least 48 incidents targeting Christian prayer gatherings and places of worship have been reported across the state since May, however, first information reports were registered in only 15 of these cases. Earlier, at a mega-prayer rally called on November 1 by the organisation, a sea of people from Kolkata and surrounding districts gathered and walked to express their dissent over the rapid attacks.