Standing at an altitude of 7,000 feet in Kotgarh, Shimla, one breathes in the fragrance of apples. The orchardists have just harvested crispy apples and are sending the yield to the markets. Now, it is time to count every rupee spent on farm labour, packaging, transportation and input costs. They must also repay their kisan credit-card limits—the bank loans obtained against the crop. But there is worry rather than the usual post-harvest cheer in the apple bowl of India. The produce is below 40 per cent of the average seasonal output. Data from the state horticulture department put this year’s apple production at 3.5–4 lakh metric tonnes, down from 6.99 lakh metric tonnes last year. For some orchardists, the decline has been more severe; a drop of 70–80 per cent compared to last year.
“The past four to five years have been particularly disheartening,” says Vinay Sirkeck, 62, a third-generation apple orchardist in Kotgarh. His grandfather, Laxman Singh Sirkeck, was one of the pioneering apple producers of the area, turning barren farms into a hub of traditional apple varieties in the 1950s.
Himachal Pradesh’s (HP’s) apple story is far more fascinating than most success stories in India’s farming sector. It was in Kotgarh that American missionary Samuel Evans Stokes (who was later known as Satyanand Stokes) brought high-quality Red Delicious apple saplings from Philadelphia in 1916 and propagated the variety on a commercial scale, showing the way to transform barren hills to sites of fruit farming. Stokes became the central figure of the historic apple revolution, recognising the region’s potential for apple cultivation, suited to its temperate climate and favourable soil conditions. Veteran Congress leader Vidya Stokes, 98, who has served as cabinet minister multiple times, carries the Stokes’ legacy in Himachal of being a reputed orchardist.
Himachal apples, an economy worth Rs 5,000 crore, have uplifted generations. They brought about a remarkable change in the social fabric of apple-growing communities, earlier dependent on sustainable traditional cropping, potatoes and millets.
For more than 3.50 lakh farmers in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Sirmaur, Himachal apples are an identity that now faces growing uncertainty, threatening the very foundation of the state’s apple economy. Rising temperatures, reduced winter chilling, unseasonal rainfall, spring frost and hail storms affect flowering, fruit set, colour and quality.
Excessive use of chemical sprays and fertilisers has made apple plants more vulnerable to diseases and pests.
Anup Bhalaik, a third-generation apple grower, fears the orchards his ancestors nurtured are falling apart. “The apple economy is almost nearing its end,” he says, pointing to a combination of factors like warming hills, changing snowfall patterns—a notable shift of snow from November to January/February—weather extremes and erratic rains.
The apple orchards on the lower hills are neither producing quality fruit nor supporting the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. There is a clear rise in temperature up to 1.5 °C. The traditional varieties of apple plants that have been sustaining the orchards for about the last 40–50 years cannot bear fruit in the warmer climate. Also, excessive use of chemical sprays and fertilisers has made the plants more vulnerable to diseases and pests. Input costs far exceed the proceeds that growers receive from the harvested crop.
The apple belt is gradually shifting to the higher hills, closer to the snowline. Most traditional apple varieties such as Royal and Red Delicious, have stopped giving adequate yield. The high-altitude valleys of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are the new apple destinations. “Rising temperatures are gradually wiping out the traditional apple belt, threatening a crop that has been at the heart of its identity for generations,” says S. K. Bhardwaj, head of the department of environmental sciences at Y. S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. “The situation highlights the growing vulnerability of apple cultivation to changing weather patterns. This year has been bad due to inadequate snowfall, drought during the dormant season and unfavourable weather at flowering.”
In the apple-growing belt across HP, the growers are searching for answers to some of the difficult questions. “If apples vanish from HP or the crop shifts to higher elevations, the soul of Stokes will certainly cry in agony,” says Sirkeck.
As per the long-term climate-risk assessment of Shimla and Kullu documented by scientists, declining chill accumulation and winter precipitation, dry weather/inadequate rains, delayed snow and warm temperature are the reasons for the crisis. Sirkeck adds, “In my grandfather’s time, the use of pesticides and chemicals was almost non-existent. But indiscriminate [ab]use of strong chemicals, fungicides and sprays is killing the plant wealth and affecting the yield today.”
Cattle used to be an inseparable part of rural life. Cows were not merely a source of milk or milk products. The manure enriched the soil, improving both the yield and the quality of apple harvest. “With cows disappearing from village homes, we are losing not only an age-old farming practice but also a vital link between livestock, healthy soil and farm operation,” says Bhalaik.
In an effort to replace existing traditional apple varieties and ageing orchards, growers have started importing root stock and saplings of new apple varieties or shifted to high-density plantations. The new spur varieties have better yields and start bearing fruit at early stages. The fruits have a longer shelf life, yet, the option involves huge capital costs. Plantation requires reliable irrigation, specialised training and constant skilled labour support. Small and marginal farmers can’t afford it.
Unplanned construction across the apple belt, roads cutting through orchards, trees being felled to make way for new roads and towns expanding unchecked have taken a toll on the local ecosystem, putting pressure on the natural environment and altering the region’s weather patterns.
Diversification, or a gradual shift to cultivation of stone fruits like plums, apricots and peaches is a viable alternative many young, third- and fourth-generation orchardists have turned to in order to reduce dependence on a mono-crop (apples). Sarabjit Singh Chahal, agriculture scientist and former vice-chancellor of Desh Bhagat University, Punjab, says, “There is unregulated import of planting material from foreign countries, including root stock from Italy, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Australia. Mandatory quarantine standard operating procedure is not followed. This could introduce pathogens that threaten orchards.” He attributes falling apple production to the import of poor-quality planting material and root stock without strict quarantine measures, along with indiscriminate use of spurious pesticides. Climate change is certainly a key factor, says Chahal, who fears apple growers in HP may face the fate of cotton farmers in Punjab and Haryana.
Apples account for about 77.58 per cent of the total fruit production in HP. Highest apple production in the state was recorded in 2010–11, which was about 8.92 lakh tonnes, while in 2006–2007, production was at its lowest at 2.68 lakh tonnes. Though the area under apple cultivation has increased because newer parts of the higher altitude regions have started producing apples, production varies considerably from year to year.
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Ashwani Sharma is a Shimla-based journalist