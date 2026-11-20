Standing at an altitude of 7,000 feet in Kotgarh, Shimla, one breathes in the fragrance of apples. The orchardists have just harvested crispy apples and are sending the yield to the markets. Now, it is time to count every rupee spent on farm labour, packaging, transportation and input costs. They must also repay their kisan credit-card limits—the bank loans obtained against the crop. But there is worry rather than the usual post-harvest cheer in the apple bowl of India. The produce is below 40 per cent of the average seasonal output. Data from the state horticulture department put this year’s apple production at 3.5–4 lakh metric tonnes, down from 6.99 lakh metric tonnes last year. For some orchardists, the decline has been more severe; a drop of 70–80 per cent compared to last year.