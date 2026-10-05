As Himachal HC Turns To Save Bakrota Hills, Supreme Court Warning Echoes Afresh

The Bench said, “The whole case revolves around the private interest of the respondent, who seeks to develop the property on a commercial basis. Merely because he owns the land and purchased it way back in the year 1993 does not grant him a licence to utilise the property for purposes other than those permitted under the notification dated 27.12.2004. In such circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the present writ petition is liable to be allowed, and accordingly, the January 3, 2020, order is set aside.”