Why Are Ambedkar University Students Protesting At Kashmere Gate Campus?

The protest began on September 28, with the sit-in organised by the AUD Student Council Karampura and the Joint Action Committee of AUD PhD scholars, while the All India Students’ Association (AISA) has also backed the agitation. The agitation followed opposition to two July 31 university circulars, including one introducing attendance and whereabouts requirements for full-time PhD scholars receiving fellowships and another requiring advance notice for public gatherings, and has since expanded into a broader dispute over campus access, student representation and academic facilities.