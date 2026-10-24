Jamia Students’ Union Protest: University Shifts Classes Online, Talks Remain Inconclusive

Another student made a similar charge. A 22-year-old master’s student, who asked not to be named, said the use of the term “bonafide students” was an attempt to split the campus community. “The protest has been going on for around two weeks, and students have remained peaceful. People are joining the movement of their own free will. By claiming that the shift to online classes is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of bonafide students, the administration is only trying to divide students who have united to demand the restoration of the students’ union,” the student said.