Indira Gandhi's tenure reshaped India's political and economic landscape, with landmark decisions including the nationalisation of 14 major banks in 1969 and the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.
Her government established R&AW in 1968 under RN Kao and oversaw India's first nuclear test, Smiling Buddha, at Pokhran in 1974, strengthening the country's intelligence and strategic capabilities.
Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, backed by diplomatic engagement and the Indo-Soviet treaty, culminated in Pakistan's surrender in Dhaka and the creation of Bangladesh.
India observes the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on November 19, remembering a leader whose decisions fundamentally altered the country's political, economic and strategic trajectory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a short tribute to her in a X post. “Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,” he wrote.
Born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Indira Gandhi became India's first and, so far, only woman Prime Minister, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. Her tenure witnessed some of the most consequential developments in independent India's history, she revolutionised India’s security apparatus with the creation of R&AW and oversaw India's emergence as a nuclear power.
Often described as one of India's most powerful political leaders, Gandhi's legacy was shaped by her willingness to take decisions that redefined the country's domestic and foreign policy. While her political career remains deeply contested her contribution to India's strategic thinking and national security architecture remains significant.
Contributions To Economic And Political Landscape
When Indira Gandhi assumed office in January 1966 following the death of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India was facing food shortages, economic difficulties and political uncertainty. She was called a ‘Gungi Gudiya’ by veteran socialist politician Ram Manohar Lohiya after becoming Prime Minister, but she soon proved to be the exact opposite.
One of her most consequential decisions came on July 19, 1969, when her government nationalised 14 major commercial banks. The move sought to bring banking under greater public control, expand access to institutional credit and direct financial resources towards agriculture, small industries and rural development.
But, perhaps the most controversial decision of her premiership was came on June 25, 1975, the imposition of the National Emergency. Civil liberties were curtailed, opposition leaders were arrested, press censorship was imposed and democratic institutions came under considerable strain. The Emergency remains a defining and deeply contentious chapter of her political legacy.
Building India's National Security Architecture
Beyond domestic politics, Indira Gandhi's premiership was instrumental in strengthening India's national security institutions. The experience of the 1962 India-China war had exposed serious shortcomings in the country's intelligence-gathering capabilities, particularly in assessing external threats and strategic developments beyond its borders.
Against this backdrop, her government established the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) on September 21, 1968, as India's dedicated external intelligence agency.
The agency was established under the leadership of Rameshwar Nath Kao, who became its first chief. Its creation marked an important institutional shift in India's national security framework, providing the government with a specialised mechanism to assess external threats, monitor neighbouring countries and support strategic decision-making.
Another defining moment came on May 18, 1974, when India conducted its first nuclear test at Pokhran in Rajasthan, under the codename 'Smiling Buddha'. The test, carried out during Gandhi's premiership, made India the first country outside the five recognised nuclear-weapon states under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to conduct a nuclear explosion.
The Test showed Gandhi’s resolve as soon after the test India was made a ‘Nuclear Pariah’ by the world, something she must have been aware of before taking the decision to detonate.
The test demonstrated India's growing scientific and technological capabilities and established the country's position as an emerging nuclear power.
The 1971 War And India's Emergence As A Regional Power
Perhaps the most defining moment of Indira Gandhi's leadership came during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which culminated in the creation of Bangladesh.
The political and military crisis in East Pakistan following the 1970 general elections and the subsequent Pakistani military crackdown triggered a massive refugee influx into India. Gandhi pursued a combination of diplomatic engagement and military preparedness. She travelled to several countries to draw international attention to the crisis and signed the Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation in August 1971, strengthening India's strategic position amid growing geopolitical tensions.
When Pakistan launched military strikes against Indian airfields on December 3, 1971, India formally entered the war. Indian forces, alongside the Mukti Bahini, secured a decisive victory within 13 days. On December 16, Pakistani forces surrendered in Dhaka, paving the way for the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country. Approximately 93,000 Pakistani military personnel and associated personnel surrendered, making it one of the largest military surrenders since the Second World War.
The victory transformed India's standing in South Asia and demonstrated its ability to combine military preparedness, intelligence capabilities and diplomatic strategy to achieve a major geopolitical objective. It also established Gandhi as a formidable international political figure.