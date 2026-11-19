Born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Indira Gandhi became India's first and, so far, only woman Prime Minister, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. Her tenure witnessed some of the most consequential developments in independent India's history, she revolutionised India’s security apparatus with the creation of R&AW and oversaw India's emergence as a nuclear power.