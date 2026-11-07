‘Trying To Justify Emergency’: BJP Slams Sonia Gandhi Over Indira Gandhi Remarks

BJP attacked Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on Indira Gandhi's Emergency record.
Sonia Gandhi said India's democratic institutions suffered considerable damage under the Modi government.
BJP leaders cited the Emergency and 1984 anti-Sikh violence to target the Gandhi family.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday attacked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, as well as her criticism of the BJP-led government.
The exchange followed Sonia Gandhi's interview with The Hindu and came ahead of the worldwide release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love, on November 10.
In the interview, Sonia Gandhi said India's democratic framework and institutions had suffered considerable damage over the past 12 years. She also discussed the circumstances surrounding the Emergency and rejected the view that former prime minister Indira Gandhi's son, Sanjay Gandhi, alone was responsible for the excesses committed during the period.
BJP Attacks Sonia Gandhi Over Emergency
Responding to her remarks, BJP leader Bhandari took to X and said Sonia Gandhi's comments could not change the fact that Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency. He also referred to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's controversial remark following the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.
“Sonia Gandhi is trying to justify emergency! She is trying to project Indira Gandhi as victim, but her PR exercise cannot hide the truth: Indira Gandhi imposed emergency, & Rajiv Gandhi carried forward that legacy by his famous comment – ‘Ek Bada Ped Girta Hai to Dharti Hilti Hai’ justifying 1984 massacre of Sikhs! Nation has not forgiven Gandhi Vadra family, nation will not!” Bhandari wrote.
What Sonia Gandhi Said About The Emergency
In her interview with The Hindu, Sonia Gandhi said several senior colleagues of Indira Gandhi had also put pressure on the then prime minister during the Emergency, and that Sanjay Gandhi was not the only person responsible for the decisions taken at the time.
“It was not only Sanjay, though in the public mind he is often seen as synonymous with the Emergency. There was a lot of pressure from some of her senior colleagues, and I think there were very few people around her like Rajiv who had a different point of view,” she told the newspaper.
She said Rajiv Gandhi would convey complaints and feedback he received to his mother. Indira Gandhi, she added, eventually understood the situation and took corrective steps.
Sonia Gandhi also acknowledged that democratic rights had been curtailed and habeas corpus suspended during the Emergency, while pointing out that the proclamation had constitutional backing.
“Yes, democratic rights had been curtailed and there was a suspension of habeas corpus, but it was done constitutionally,” she said.
She further said Indira Gandhi had publicly expressed regret over the excesses committed during the period and had called the March 1977 elections, allowing the matter to be decided through the democratic process.
Sonia Gandhi Criticises BJP Government
Beyond the Emergency, Sonia Gandhi criticised the state of India's democratic institutions under the BJP-led government.
“Over the last twelve years great damage has been done to the fabric of our country, our democracy and our institutions. Even after this government goes it will take time to restore our systems back to health, and great effort from political parties,” she told The Hindu.
She added that people were beginning to recognise the damage and expressed optimism about a return to what she described as proper governance.
BJP MP Tarun Chugh responded to her criticism by defending the government's record and referring to the Ram temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. He alleged that three generations of the Gandhi family had tried to prevent its construction.
“This resurgence of Sanatana’s faith, where heritage and development walk hand in hand and grow together in the same cradle is something you simply cannot stomach,” Chugh said.
He also referred to Sonia Gandhi's Italian origins, saying that if she removed her “Italian-made glasses”, she would see an India moving ahead under the government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' slogan. Chugh cited India's 7.8% growth rate and described the country as a rising global power.
Emergency Of 1975
The Emergency was proclaimed on June 25, 1975, during Indira Gandhi's tenure as prime minister, and remained in force until March 21, 1977.
During this period, civil liberties were curtailed, political opponents were arrested, press censorship was imposed and executive powers were expanded.
In her interview, Sonia Gandhi described the period preceding the proclamation as one marked by violent protests, arson and calls for government officials and members of the armed forces to disobey orders.
She said she came to understand the full extent of what had happened only after the Emergency ended.