Kerala CM Satheesan, Vijayan Greet Kamal Haasan On birthday

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Kerala CM VD Satheesan and LoP Pinarayi Vijayan Extend Warm Birthday Wishes to Veteran Actor Kamal Haasan

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Kamal Haasan
Veteran Actor Kamal Haasan
Summary of this article

  • Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended warm birthday greetings to legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan.

  • Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan also joined in wishing the veteran actor on his birthday.

  • The leaders praised his immense artistic brilliance, progressive values, and enduring bond with Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended birthday greetings to actor-politician Kamal Haasan, praising his contribution to cinema and commitment to progressive values.

Haasan turned 72.

In a post on 'X', Satheesan described Haasan as an extraordinary talent who continued to delight and thrill audiences, adding that every film of the actor had something unforgettable that stood the test of time.

"Kerala has never viewed you as a guest; you have always belonged to our homes, our cinema, and our shared cultural conscience," the CM said.

Wishing Haasan good health and happiness, Satheesan expressed hope that he would continue his creative journey for many more decades.

In a separate post on 'X', CPI(M) veteran Vijayan described Haasan as a gifted artist who had enriched Indian cinema across languages and cultures.

"Beyond his brilliance as an actor and filmmaker, I deeply respect his commitment to secularism, humanism and progressive values," the former CM said.

He also noted that Haasan had always had a special affection for Keralam, making their bond even more special.

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Wishing the actor good health and happiness, Vijayan expressed hope that he would continue to inspire people through his art and politics.

"Warm birthday wishes to my dear friend Kamal Haasan!" he added.

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