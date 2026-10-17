The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for questioning on October 23 in the CMRL-Exalogic money laundering case.
Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law Mohammed Riyas have moved the Supreme Court challenging a Kerala High Court order directing the registration of an FIR against them.
The Supreme Court indicated that the petitions could be listed on October 26 or 27, after the Kerala High Court division bench rejected their pleas for leave to appeal against the October 9 order.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for questioning on October 23 in the CMRL-Exalogic money laundering case. The summons comes as Vijayan has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Kerala High Court order directing the registration of an FIR against him and his family members.
The summons was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday, hours after Vijayan moved the apex court. His daughter, Veena T, and son-in-law, Mohammed Riyas, have also approached the Supreme Court in the matter.
Supreme Court Hearing
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra mentioned Vijayan’s petition before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, seeking an urgent hearing and protection from coercive action following the registration of the FIR.
The CJI indicated that the matter could be listed on October 26 or 27, after the court reopens following the Dussehra break. He also said a special bench could be considered during the vacation, subject to the availability of judges.
Senior advocate N Hariharan also mentioned the petitions filed by Veena and Riyas. Luthra submitted that Vijayan, 81, could face custody once the FIR is registered.
Luthra also questioned the single judge’s decision to direct the registration of an FIR in a writ petition. He argued that the bench was not assigned the roster to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) and that the affected parties had not been heard before the order was passed.
On October 15, a division bench of the Kerala High Court dismissed the pleas filed by Vijayan, Veena and Riyas seeking leave to appeal against the single judge’s October 9 order.
The division bench said the applicants had failed to establish a prima facie or arguable case for granting leave to appeal. However, it clarified that they could pursue other appropriate constitutional or statutory remedies.