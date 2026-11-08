Sonia Gandhi Calls 1975 Emergency a Mistake, Says Indira Gandhi Regretted It

In an interview published on Saturday in The Hindu, Sonia Gandhi gave a broader account of the pressures around Indira Gandhi. “It was not only Sanjay, though in the public mind he is often seen as synonymous with the Emergency. There was a lot of pressure from some of her senior colleagues, and I think there were very few people around her like Rajiv who had a different point of view. I think eventually my mother-in-law began to understand the situation through her own wisdom and took actions to remedy it,” she said.