Thane Police Crime Branch Unit-1 arrested five members of an inter-state arms syndicate hailing from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh near Rabodi.
Authorities seized five country-made pistols, 56 live cartridges, and a vehicle together valued at ₹9.19 lakh.
The suspects were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act as police investigate the weapon supply source.
Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have busted an inter-state arms syndicate, arresting five persons hailing from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, and seizing firearms and ammunition worth Rs 9.19 lakh, an official said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team from Crime Branch Unit-1 laid a trap near the Saket service road on the Nashik-Thane highway in Rabodi on November 2 and intercepted the suspects, who were allegedly planning an armed robbery, Senior Inspector Anil Shinde said.
The accused, Ritik Shashikant Tiwari alias Rahul (25), Kartik Kumar Vinod Chaudhary (23), Mrutyunjay Kumar Pradeep Choubey (26), and Brijkishore Nanhaku Tiwari (54) hail from Jharkhand, while Shubham Sunil Tiwari (24) is a resident of Chhattisgarh, he said.
Five country-made pistols and 56 cartridges worth Rs 9.19 lakh were seized from the accused, who have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to trace the source of the weapons.