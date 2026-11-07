Fire at socks godown in delhi no injuries

Fire At Socks Godown In Delhi, No Injuries

P PTI Published at: 7 November 2026 10:29 pm

A massive blaze broke out in the basement of a commercial building housing a socks godown in northwest Delhi's Sarai Rohilla; 12 fire tenders doused the flames with no casualties reported

P PTI Published at: 7 November 2026 10:29 pm

A massive blaze broke out in the basement of a commercial building housing a socks godown in northwest Delhi's Sarai Rohilla; 12 fire tenders doused the flames with no casualties reported | Photo: PTI

Summary of this article A major fire broke out late Friday night in the basement of a socks godown in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla.

Twelve fire tenders were deployed by Delhi Fire Services, bringing the blaze under control by Saturday morning.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. A fire broke out at a socks godown located in the basement of a building in northwest Delhi's Shahzada Bagh area, prompting the fire department to deploy multiple fire tenders to douse the blaze, officials said on Saturday. No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted at 11.36 pm on Friday in Sarai Rohilla, the Delhi Fire Services said. Twelve fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused around 4.50 am on Saturday, and cooling operations continued after that. Police said the godown was located in the basement of a building, spread over an area of around 550 square yards.