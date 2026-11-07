‘Those Who Ordered Firing On Devotees Must Apologise’: Yogi Adityanath At Ayodhya Deepotsav

Yogi Adityanath recalled the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and sacrifices made by kar sevaks and saints.
The chief minister said Ayodhya had come alive again under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
More than 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminated the Saryu ghats during the 10th Deepotsav celebrations.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recalled the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the sacrifices made by kar sevaks and saints during the decades-long struggle for the construction of the Ram Temple, saying Ayodhya had come alive once more under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Today, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Modi... Ayodhya has come alive once more, evoking the memories of the Treta Yuga,” Adityanath said while addressing the gathering at the 10th edition of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.
The city hosted the annual celebrations with more than 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminating the ghats along the Saryu river. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan attended the event as the chief guest and was welcomed by Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.
The event was held at Ram Katha Park, where Adityanath performed aarti and offered prayers to Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki before addressing the gathering. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several saints and other dignitaries were also present.
Yogi Adityanath Recalls Ram Janmabhoomi Movement
Adityanath referred to the police action against kar sevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and said those who had ordered the firing and used force against devotees and saints should apologise when they visited Ayodhya.
He said the city had witnessed a long struggle before the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple.
“During the 500-year period of subjugation an era marked by foreign invaders many might have doubted whether it would ever be possible for Ram Lalla to be enshrined in Ayodhya once again,” he said.
Adityanath also said Ayodhya had undergone a transformation from a period of neglect and restrictions to its present development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.