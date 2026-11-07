Wayanad landslide survivor S. Shruthi married Sandeep, a Wayanad Collectorate employee, at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala.
Shruthi had previously lost nine family members, her home in the 2024 Chooralmala landslides, and her former fiancé Jenson in a subsequent road accident.
The wedding was attended by surviving relatives, friends, and public representatives as she begins a new chapter in her life.
S Shruthi, who lost nine members of her family in the 2024 Wayanad landslide and later her fiancé in a road accident, began a new chapter in her life as she married Sandeep at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple here on Saturday.
Sandeep, a native of Mananthavady, tied the knot with Shruthi early Saturday morning at the temple, in the presence of her surviving relatives, friends and public representatives.
CPI MLA and former minister K Rajan, who coordinated the rehabilitation efforts following the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide during the previous LDF government, was also present at the wedding.
Speaking to reporters, Shruthi said she was happy about the occasion.
"He came forward to accept me after knowing everything about my life. I pray that we live a happy life together," she said, thanking everyone who supported her.
Shruthi's story had touched people across Keralam.
Her house was also destroyed in the disaster.
While she was still coming to terms with the loss, her fiancé Jenson died in a road accident in which she was also injured.
Considering her hardship, the state government appointed her as a clerk in the Revenue Department.
Sandeep is also a government employee working at the Wayanad Collectorate.
"This is a happy moment for everyone. We stood by her during her difficult times. I am happy that I could be part of this crucial moment in her life," Rajan told reporters.