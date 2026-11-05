Delhi Notifies New Slum Rehabilitation Policy, Aims To Provide Homes To 5 Lakh Families

Delhi government notifies a new rehabilitation policy targeting 4-5 lakh slum-dwelling families across the national capital.
Eligible families will receive 1-BHK homes, with in-situ rehabilitation prioritised within three kilometres of existing settlements.
Policy provides for computerised housing allotments, five-year maintenance and special provisions for families with persons with disabilities.
The Delhi government on Thursday notified a new slum rehabilitation policy aimed at providing permanent housing to nearly 4-5 lakh families, covering around 20 lakh people living in slum settlements across the national capital.
The policy, titled the Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Relocation and Rehabilitation Policy, 2026, extends eligibility to slum settlements established before January 1, 2025. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would give fresh momentum to the government's 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan' scheme.
Under the policy, eligible families will be provided alternative housing, with in-situ rehabilitation given priority. The government aims to provide homes either at the existing settlement site or within a radius of three kilometres to ensure that residents remain close to their workplaces, schools and other daily necessities.
1-BHK Homes, Schools And Healthcare Facilities
The policy provides for one-bedroom, hall and kitchen (1-BHK) housing units for eligible families. Residential complexes developed under the rehabilitation programme will also include schools, Anganwadi centres, healthcare facilities and playgrounds, in accordance with applicable planning provisions.
It also provides that slum settlements established before January 1, 2025, will not be removed without alternative accommodation being arranged for families that meet the prescribed eligibility conditions.
Families living independently on different floors of the same structure may also be considered for separate housing units, provided they independently fulfil the eligibility and documentation requirements.
Special provisions have been made for families with persons with disabilities. Eligible households with the prescribed disability certification will receive priority for ground-floor accommodation, subject to availability. Housing units will be allotted jointly to married couples.
Five-Year Maintenance, Computerised Lottery For Allotment
The policy provides for maintenance of common infrastructure, services and security arrangements in rehabilitation complexes for five years from the date of the first allotment. After this period, beneficiary associations will be involved in managing common facilities.
Housing allotments will be conducted through a computerised draw of lots. The government will also establish a grievance redressal and appeal mechanism for eligible families to raise objections and concerns.
A centralised geographical information system (GIS)-based digital platform will be developed to monitor projects, manage allotments and maintain beneficiary records. The system is also intended to prevent duplicate allotments.
For projects undertaken through the public-private partnership (PPP) model, developers will be responsible for arranging temporary housing or rental accommodation for families displaced during in-situ redevelopment. They may also provide financial assistance towards rent. Developers will additionally be responsible for ensuring basic services during the redevelopment period.
Housing Rights Of Slum Dwellers
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy was intended to provide eligible families with permanent housing while protecting their livelihoods and social connections.
She said the initiative was guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Garib Kalyan and Antyodaya, adding that the government's objective was to ensure that families living in slum settlements had access to housing, security and basic facilities.
Gupta said the policy would also provide a framework for planned redevelopment of slum settlements, community participation and better utilisation of land.