Delhi authorities seized nearly 949 litres of substandard ghee and collected 15 samples across three major city markets during festive season anti-adulteration raids.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to modernize the Food Safety Department with high-tech testing equipment and increased staffing.
The government affirmed that strict anti-adulteration crackdowns will run year-round, targeting both unbranded sellers and major branded companies.
The Delhi government said authorities seized 948.9 litres of substandard ghee during raids at three city locations and collected 15 samples from two markets for testing as it stepped up its crackdown on food adulteration during the festive season, officials said on Thursday.
According to the statement, officials conducted the raids on Wednesday at Bhogal Market in southeast Delhi, Najafgarh Market in southwest Delhi and Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi. The Delhi government Food Safety Department teams seized 389.9 litres of ghee from Bhogal Market and 338 litres from Najafgarh Market.
Officials said they seized another 221 litres of suspected adulterated ghee during a joint operation with the Delhi Police in Shiv Vihar. The statement said officials sent the collected samples to a laboratory for testing and will take further action based on the findings.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Food Safety Department would be modernised and its staff strength increased to speed up inspections and enforcement.
"The inspection system was being equipped with modern technology to ensure timely action against irregularities," she said, adding that personnel could also be drawn from other departments, if required, to expand monitoring.
Gupta said the campaign against adulteration would continue throughout the year and would not be limited to the festive season.
She said no one involved in adulteration would be spared, including branded companies, and announced plans for an intensive public awareness campaign.
Residents can report complaints about food adulteration, poor-quality food, or the sale of expired products on the department’s helpline, 1800-11-3921, during office hours, the statement said.