Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan during an official visit to New Delhi.
The courtesy meeting took place following Arlekar's appointment as the full-time Governor of Tamil Nadu after his transfer from Keralam.
Governor Arlekar extended festive greetings to the President and briefly discussed state administrative affairs during the interaction.
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, Lok Bhavan sources here said.
The courtesy call comes after Arlekar assumed office as the full-time Governor of Tamil Nadu recently, succeeding R N Ravi.
Arlekar was previously holding the additional charge of Tamil Nadu alongside his role as Governor of Keralam.
Following recent gubernatorial appointments by President Murmu, Arlekar was officially assigned full-time responsibilities for Tamil Nadu, succeeding R N Ravi.