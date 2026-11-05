Newly appointed full-time Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar pays a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi to extend festive greetings and discuss administrative affairs

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar being received by state Chief Minister VD Satheesan, centre, state Minister Sunny Joseph, left, and others during the first policy address of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: @KeralaGovernor/X via PTI