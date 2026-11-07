Dhanush Apologises To Fans Who Were Denied Entry At OM Audio Launch, Takes Full Responsibility

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Dhanush has apologised to fans who were turned away despite holding valid tickets to the OM audio launch in Chennai, saying he takes full responsibility for the incident

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Dhanush apologises to fans
Dhanush apologises after fans denied entry at OM audio launch Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Dhanush apologises after fans with valid tickets were denied entry.

  • More than 500 fans reportedly faced restrictions at the OM audio launch.

  • Dhanush says he takes full responsibility and promises better arrangements.

Actor Dhanush has apologised to fans who were denied entry to the audio launch of his upcoming film OM, despite holding valid tickets. The event was held at Sairam Engineering College in Chennai on Friday, November 6, but the crowd reportedly exceeded the venue's capacity. Police personnel eventually stopped allowing people inside on security grounds, leaving several ticket-holders disappointed.

Taking responsibility for the incident, Dhanush addressed the situation through a post on X. He expressed regret over the fans having to return home without attending the event and said he would ensure that such an incident was not repeated.

Dhanush takes responsibility after OM audio launch chaos

In his post, Dhanush wrote, “It causes me great pain that thousands of fans, despite holding entry tickets, had to return home without being able to get inside. I do not wish to analyse whose fault this was. Instead, I take full responsibility myself and express my sincere regrets. It is my responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.”

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The actor's apology came after videos and complaints from fans circulated on social media. Several people had reportedly travelled long distances and waited outside the college, only to be turned away. A video shared by Sun News showed fans arguing with police after being denied entry despite having passes. The report mentioned that more than 500 Dhanush fans were affected.

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What happened at the OM audio launch?

The event was attended by the film's cast, including Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sree Leela. However, the turnout reportedly went beyond what the venue could accommodate, prompting police to restrict entry to manage the crowd and maintain security.

About Dhanush's upcoming film OM

Titled OM: Chapter 1, the film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, best known for Amaran (2024), starring Sivakarthikeyan. It marks Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's reunion after sou (2018). Mammootty and Sree Leela are also part of the cast, while Naseeruddin Shah makes his Tamil debut with the project.

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The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. OM is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20.

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